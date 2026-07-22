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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lalit Modi gets major legal relief, says he will return to India this year

Lalit Modi gets major legal relief, says he will return to India this year

In a video message posted on social media, Modi said the tribunal's verdict had finally established the truth behind his stand on the case.

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi is accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999. (Photo: Instagram/lalitkmodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Wednesday said he plans to visit India later this year or early next year after receiving major legal relief from the Appellate Tribunal in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa foreign exchange case, describing the ruling as the vindication of a 16-year battle.

In a video message posted on social media, Modi said the tribunal's verdict had finally established the truth behind his stand on the case.

"I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth," Modi said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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