Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Marijne plans mixed tours and camps before World Cup, Asian Games

Marijne plans mixed tours and camps before World Cup, Asian Games

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Belgium and Netherlands in August, while the Asian Games will take place in Japan in September

India women's hockey team lose 2-0 to ENG

India women's hockey team

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne is banking on a mix of overseas tours, competitive exposure and national camps to ready the side for the World Cup and Asian games this year.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Belgium and Netherlands in August, while the Asian Games will take place in Japan in September.

The Indian women's team will compete in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15 to 21. They are also scheduled to tour the United States and Argentina, and play matches against Germany and the Netherlands.

"We have a tour to USA and Argentina, the Nations Cup in New Zealand, and practice matches in Germany. We will also play some matches in the Netherlands," Marijne said in media release.

 

"These scheduled games combined with our camps set us up for a very good mix of matches and training to be ready for the World Cup and Asian Games."  India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, China and South Africa.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan hockey

India drawn with Pakistan in 2026 men's Hockey World Cup group stage

FIH Hockey WC qualifier

FIH Women's Hockey WC 2026 qualifier final India vs England live streaming

Indian women's team qualify for the Hockey World Cup

India cruise past Wales 4-1, confirm Women's Hockey World Cup spot

Pakistan players with Khawaja Junaid

Discontent grows as Pakistan appoint Junaid interim coach for WC qualifiers

India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 highlights

India vs Spain HIGHLIGHTS FIH Pro League 2026: India remain winless after a 0-2 loss to Spain

China are the top-ranked side in the group at world No. 4, followed by England at No. 6, while India and South Africa are ranked ninth and 19th respectively.

"This is a very competitive and balanced pool. There are teams like England and China that bring different styles and a lot of experience, while South Africa is always unpredictable and dangerous on their day," Marijne said.

"However, for us, it's not about the draw - It's about how we show up. At a World Cup, every match demands your best. We respect all opponents, but our focus is on playing our style of hockey with consistency and courage," he added.

India finished runners-up in the recently concluded FIH World Cup qualifiers, going down to England in the final.

Despite falling short, there were positives, with India emerging as the second-highest scorers in the tournament with 11 goals, including six from penalty corners.

Having guided India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Marijne returned as head coach in January this year.

"We are building something long-term. We want to build a team that is resilient, adaptable, and fearless. Qualifying was the step, but we are aiming for much more. The first steps have been made in the right direction, but there is much more to go if we want to be successful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Satwiksairaj, Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Chirag, badminton Olympic

India face defending champions China in Thomas and Uber Cup draws

US President Donald Trump with FIFA president Gianni Infantino

WADA puts off Trump sporting ban call until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

JPMorgan plans financial guidance for athletes

Athletes get finance guidance from JPMorgan on NIL and retirement

Donald Trump might get banned from attending future global sporting events in his own country

WADA postpones ruling on Trump's potential sports ban until after World Cup

Sporting events affected by the West Asia conflict

Cricket to Football: Sporting events affected by West Asia conflict

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Hockey World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalWhatsApp on GarminGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance