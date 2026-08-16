Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 began in Belgium and the Netherlands on Saturday, August 15, with 16 teams battling across four pools for a place in the knockout stages.

India made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 in their Pool D opener. England also began with a victory, beating Pakistan 4-1 to move to the top of the group on goal difference.

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups With India and Pakistan set to face each other on August 19, the Pool D standings will be closely followed as the group stage progresses.

Pool D points table

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 England 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 2 India 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 England currently lead Pool D after their 4-1 win over Pakistan, while India sit second following their 3-1 victory against Wales. Wales and Pakistan are yet to register a point.

Pool C points table

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool C is yet to get underway, with Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa all starting with zero points.

Pool B points table

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 Germany are the early leaders in Pool B after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Malaysia. Belgium and France are yet to play their opening matches.

Pool A points table