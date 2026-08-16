Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups
With India and Pakistan set to face each other on August 19, the Pool D standings will be closely followed as the group stage progresses.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 began in Belgium and the Netherlands on Saturday, August 15, with 16 teams battling across four pools for a place in the knockout stages.
India made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 in their Pool D opener. England also began with a victory, beating Pakistan 4-1 to move to the top of the group on goal difference.
With India and Pakistan set to face each other on August 19, the Pool D standings will be closely followed as the group stage progresses.
Pool D points table
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England currently lead Pool D after their 4-1 win over Pakistan, while India sit second following their 3-1 victory against Wales. Wales and Pakistan are yet to register a point.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
Pool C points table
Pool C is yet to get underway, with Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa all starting with zero points.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B points table
Germany are the early leaders in Pool B after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Malaysia. Belgium and France are yet to play their opening matches.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Pool A points table
Pool A is also yet to begin, with hosts Netherlands joined by Argentina, New Zealand and Japan.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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Topics : Indian Hockey Team
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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 3:29 PM IST