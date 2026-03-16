Mumbai to host Global Esports Games World Finals from March 19-22

India is set to host the Global Esports Games (GEG) World Finals between March 19 and 22 this year in Mumbai, bringing together over 70 athletes from 23 countries and territories, organisers said on Monday.

Following previous editions in Singapore, Istanbul and Riyadh, the international national-team esports championship will make its South Asia debut with India hosting the World Finals in Mumbai.

The tournament will see national teams compete in DOTA 2 and Clash Royale.

Countries including Argentina, Australia, the United States, Great Britain, Indonesia and Turkey will participate, alongside India and teams from 16 other countries and territories. The event is projected to reach over 40 million viewers globally through broadcast and digital platforms.

The event is being organised by Eflag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with support from Maharashtra Tourism. Alongside the tournament, the programme will feature GEFcon and GEFestival.

The event will conclude with a ceremonial handover to Los Angeles for the Global Esports Games scheduled there in December 2026.

“The future will be shaped by technology, innovation and digital ecosystems. We are proud that India will host the Global Esports Games, welcoming athletes from around the world to Mumbai. By bringing together sport, technology and youth talent, this event further strengthens our position as an emerging global hub for digital innovation,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

“India represents one of the most dynamic growth stories in global esports, and there is no city better suited to host our flagship event than Mumbai. This is a city powered by youth, creativity and innovation — the same forces shaping the future of esports worldwide. Hosting the Global Esports Games here is about more than competition; it’s about opportunity, connection and reinforcing our belief that esports is for all,” Sir Paul J. Foster, KStJH, president and chief executive officer, Global Esports Federation, said.

“We are committed to strengthening India’s esports ecosystem and are glad to bring the GEG World Finals to Mumbai, India. This move marks a significant milestone as it will foster talent development, innovation and global competitiveness while accelerating the rise of homegrown talent, showcasing India’s capabilities on the global esports stage,” Shripad Ashtekar, founder, Eflag Corp, added.