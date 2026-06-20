Neeraj Chopra's return delivers hope and a Commonwealth Games ticket

After nine months away from competitive action, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made a reassuring return at the Doha Diamond League 2026, finishing fourth in a high-quality field while comfortably securing qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic and World Championship medallist may not have returned to the top step of the podium, but his performance in Doha offered plenty of positives as he continues his comeback from a back injury that delayed the start of his season.

A return after nine challenging months

All eyes were on Chopra as he stepped into the throwing circle for the first time since his lengthy injury layoff.

The 28-year-old entered the competition looking to test both his fitness and rhythm against some of the world's leading javelin throwers. While expectations were naturally tempered after such a long absence, Chopra showed enough to suggest that he remains on track for another strong season.

His evening began with a false throw, an understandable sign of rust after months away from competition. However, he quickly settled into his rhythm and responded with an 82.77m effort on his second attempt.

That throw immediately achieved one important objective.

Commonwealth Games qualification secured

Chopra's second-round effort of 82.77m comfortably surpassed the Athletics Federation of India's Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 82.61m.

With that throw alone, he effectively secured his place for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2.

ALSO READ: Lamine Yamal 'not fully fit', likely to sit out Spain's 2nd World Cup game Having already been named in India's 32-member athletics squad for the Games, the qualification mark removed any lingering doubts and provided another encouraging sign that his recovery remains firmly on course.

Best effort comes in third round

The Indian superstar saved his best throw for the third round.

Chopra launched the javelin to 85.69m, a mark that would ultimately stand as his best effort of the competition. While it was not enough to secure a podium finish, it demonstrated that he remains capable of competing at an elite level despite limited competitive preparation.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect was how close he came to the medal positions.

His best throw was only 0.30m behind third-placed American Curtis Thompson, underlining just how competitive Chopra was on his return.

Sri Lanka's Pathirage steals the spotlight

The standout performer of the evening was Sri Lanka's rising star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who continued his impressive season by claiming victory with a world-leading throw of 88.68m.

Former world champion Anderson Peters finished second with 86.38m, while Curtis Thompson took third place with 85.99m.

Doha Diamond League 2026 – Men's Javelin Top Four Position Athlete Country Best Throw 1 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Sri Lanka 88.68m 2 Anderson Peters Grenada 86.38m 3 Curtis Thompson USA 85.99m 4 Neeraj Chopra India 85.69m

Bigger goals lie ahead for Neeraj

While a fourth-place finish may not normally satisfy an athlete of Chopra's stature, context is important.

This was his first competitive appearance in nine months, following a back injury that disrupted his preparations and delayed his season. Under those circumstances, an 85.69m throw and immediate qualification for the Commonwealth Games represent a highly encouraging return.

Most importantly, Chopra came through the competition without any apparent setbacks and showed signs that his form is steadily returning.

With the Commonwealth Games approaching and major international competitions later in the season, Doha may ultimately be remembered not for the finishing position, but for the successful beginning of another comeback chapter in Neeraj Chopra's remarkable career.