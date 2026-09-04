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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Nick Kyrgios accepts one-month suspension following positive cocaine test

Nick Kyrgios accepts one-month suspension following positive cocaine test

The 31-year-old from Australia had been provisionally suspended since Aug. 4, which was revealed just over two weeks later

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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Nick Kyrgios accepted a one-month suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association for testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in Spain in June, the organization announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Australia had been provisionally suspended since Aug. 4, which was revealed just over two weeks later.

The ITIA in its announcement said Kyrgios told investigators that he socially used cocaine during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca, and after consulting with an expert from the World Anti-Doping Association, accepted that it was outside of competition.

WADA's default three-month ban can be reduced to one by completing a treatment program. The ITIA said Kyrgios' suspension is over Thursday pending the completing of that program.

 

Kyrgios' prize money and rankings points from the Mallorca event are forfeited. He lost his only match to countryman Adam Walton.

A finalist at Wimbledon in 2022 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios has played only four ATP singles matches this year and is ranked 918th in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tennis Sports News

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 4:23 PM IST