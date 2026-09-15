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Nishu wins 53kg trial, sets up final showdown with Antim Panghal

Nishu prevailed in a fiercely contested field, beating Thishka at the Indira Gandhi Stadium

Nishu

Nishu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

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Talented wrestler Nishu set up a final showdown with Asian Games-bound Antim Panghal after emerging victorious in the 53kg category at the national selection trials for the Senior World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

Nishu prevailed in a fiercely contested field, beating Thishka at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The final trial between Nishu and Antim will determine India's representative in the 53kg category at the Senior World Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24-November 1.

Under the WFI's selection policy, Monday's trial winners have earned the right to challenge the Asian Games-bound wrestlers in a final trial for the Senior World Championships berths. The final trial will be held at a later date.

 

The trials in four non-Olympic weight classes will also be held later.

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Two-time U20 World Champion Kajal continued her impressive run, finishing on top in the 76kg category after defeating Siksha in the final.

Simran produced a composed performance to claim the 57kg title, edging out Swati Shinde, while Neelam prevailed over Ankush in the 50kg final to secure the top spot.

In the other categories, Tapsya won the 62kg division, defeating Anjali, while Srishti emerged victorious in the 68kg category after beating Bipasha.

"The quality and intensity of the bouts today were encouraging. The wrestlers fought with tremendous determination and showed that there is considerable depth across the weight categories," WFI President Sanjay Singh said in a release.

"I congratulate all the winners and look forward to seeing them compete for India on the international stage." WFI Women's Selection Trials Results

  • 50kg: Neelam 1st Position | Ankush 2nd Position
  • 53kg: Nishu 1st Position | Thishka 2nd Position
  • 57kg: Simran 1st Position | Swati Shinde 2nd Position
  • 62kg: Tapsya 1st Position | Anjali 2nd Position
  • 68kg: Srishti 1st Position | Bipasha 2nd Position
  • 76kg: Kajal 1st Position | Siksha 2nd Position.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:22 AM IST