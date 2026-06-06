Norway Chess 2026: How Praggnanandhaa claimed the title that eluded India

For 13 years, Norway Chess remained one of the few elite titles that Indian players could not conquer. From Viswanathan Anand to the new generation led by world champion D Gukesh, several Indian grandmasters had challenged for the crown but fallen short.

That long wait finally ended on Saturday in Oslo when R Praggnanandhaa produced a remarkable comeback campaign to become the first Indian to win the prestigious tournament.

The 20-year-old Chennai Grandmaster entered the final round in third place, needing a classical victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer and favourable results elsewhere.

He delivered under pressure, defeated Keymer, and finished with 18 points to secure a historic title that had previously eluded every Indian player.

Prag's slow start ends in triumph

Praggnanandhaa's road to the title was far from straightforward. Playing in Norway Chess for only the second time, he struggled to find momentum during the opening rounds and spent much of the first half of the tournament chasing the leaders.

His campaign began with a loss to Magnus Carlsen before he bounced back with an Armageddon victory over D Gukesh. He then suffered another setback against American Grandmaster Wesley So, leaving him with ground to make up in a tightly contested field.

However, the turning point came midway through the tournament. Praggnanandhaa defeated Alireza Firouzja in a crucial classical encounter before registering one of the biggest wins of his career against Carlsen.

From there, the Indian star became unstoppable. He defeated Firouzja again, overcame Carlsen for a second time in classical chess and entered the final round knowing the title was still within reach.

His victory over Vincent Keymer, coupled with Wesley So's inability to secure a classical win against Firouzja, completed one of the most impressive late surges seen in the tournament's history.

The four-match winning streak at the end of the event proved decisive as Praggnanandhaa climbed from outside the top two to the top of the standings and etched his name into the record books.

Praggnanandhaa match results in Norway Chess 2026:

Round Date Opponent Pieces Result Moves Outcome Type 10 5 Jun 2026 Vincent Keymer White 1-0 45 Classical Win 9 4 Jun 2026 D Gukesh Black 1-0 34 Classical Win 8 2 Jun 2026 Magnus Carlsen Black 1-0 50 Classical Win 7 1 Jun 2026 Alireza Firouzja White 1-0 51 Classical Win 6 31 May 2026 Wesley So Black 0-1 63 Classical Loss 5 30 May 2026 D Gukesh White 0-1 47 Classical Loss 4 28 May 2026 Vincent Keymer Black 1/2-1/2 46 Classical Draw 4 (Armageddon) 28 May 2026 Vincent Keymer Black 1-0 17 Armageddon Win 3 27 May 2026 Magnus Carlsen White 1-0 46 Classical Win 2 26 May 2026 Alireza Firouzja Black 0-1 60 Classical Loss 1 25 May 2026 Wesley So White 1/2-1/2 32 Classical Draw 1 (Armageddon) 25 May 2026 Wesley So White 1-0 43 Armageddon Win

The Carlsen statement

Every champion needs a defining moment, and Praggnanandhaa's came against the greatest player of his generation.

Magnus Carlsen has dominated Norway Chess since its inception, winning the tournament seven times and rarely allowing rivals to gain the upper hand on home soil. Yet Praggnanandhaa achieved something few players have managed. He defeated the world No. 1 twice in classical games during the same tournament.

The first victory halted Carlsen's momentum and reignited Praggnanandhaa's title challenge. The second was even more significant, arriving during the closing stages when every point carried enormous weight in the championship race.

Winning once against Carlsen is considered a major achievement in modern chess. Defeating him twice in classical games at an event he has long treated as his personal fortress elevated Praggnanandhaa's performance into the realm of the extraordinary.

A breakthrough year in 2025

Praggnanandhaa’s foundation for Norway Chess success was laid in 2025, arguably the best year of his career until then.

He began the year by winning the Tata Steel Masters, one of the most prestigious events on the chess calendar. After finishing tied with D Gukesh in the standings, Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious in the playoff to claim the title.

His momentum continued throughout the season. He won the Superbet Chess Classic Romania, finished among the leaders at the UzChess Cup, reached the Grand Chess Tour Finals, and produced a strong showing at the Grand Swiss to qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

Across the major classical tournaments in 2025, Praggnanandhaa played 93 games, winning 31, losing only 16 and drawing 46. His score of 54 points from 93 games showcased his remarkable consistency against elite opposition.

Staying among the elite in 2026

For Praggnanandhaa, the first half of 2026 was less about winning titles and more about maintaining elite-level consistency.

He competed in the Candidates Tournament, remained competitive at Tata Steel Masters and Grand Chess Tour Romania, and continued facing the strongest opposition in the world on a regular basis.

Although his 2026 classical record featured more draws, he remained firmly among the world's elite and regularly occupied places near the top of tournament standings before finally shaking hands with history in Oslo.

R Praggnanandhaa tournament-wise performance (2025–2026)

Year Tournament Matches Won Lost Drawn Point win % 2026 Norway Chess 10 5 3 2 70.0% 2026 GCT Super Chess Classic Romania 9 1 1 7 50.0% 2026 FIDE Candidates 14 1 3 10 42.9% 2026 Tata Steel Masters 12 1 3 8 41.7% 2025 World Rapid Championship 13 5 2 6 61.5% 2025 World Blitz Championship 20 9 6 5 57.5% 2025 Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 12 2 3 7 45.8% 2025 London Classic Open 9 5 0 4 77.8% 2025 FIDE World Cup 13 4 2 7 57.7% 2025 Grand Chess Tour Finals 16 2 6 8 37.5% 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss 11 3 2 6 54.5% 2025 Sinquefield Cup 9 2 0 7 61.1% 2025 Freestyle Grand Slam Las Vegas 15 6 5 4 53.3%

India’s record in Norway Chess

Before 2026, Norway Chess was a story of agonising near-misses for India. Across 13 seasons, the nation’s best performance came under the legendary Viswanathan Anand, who finished second overall in 2015 behind Veselin Topalov. Anand also claimed a brilliant third-place finish in 2022.

As a new generation emerged, D Gukesh took up the mantle, securing back-to-back third-place finishes in 2024 and 2025 — the latter ending in final-day heartbreak against Fabiano Caruana. Praggnanandhaa also finished fourth in 2024.

The pattern finally shattered in 2026, when the 20-year-old Praggnanandhaa mounted an incredible four-win comeback streak to become India’s first-ever Norway Chess champion.