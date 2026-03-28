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Novak Djokovic pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters 2026 due to injury

"We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon," the clay-court tournament wrote Friday in announcing Djokovic's withdrawal in an Instagram message.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (PIC: X/@AustralianOpen)

AP Monaco
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters after having skipped the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

"We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon," the clay-court tournament wrote Friday in announcing Djokovic's withdrawal in an Instagram message.

The post didn't specify the 38-year-old Djokovic's reason for pulling out, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since losing in three sets to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago.

A year ago at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost in the second round to Alejandro Tabilo.

 

Djokovic, ranked No. 3, has not commented on his social media channels about the withdrawal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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