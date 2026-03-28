Olympic medallist Gurjant Singh calls time on international hockey career

India's two-time Olympic medallist Gurjant Singh on Friday retired from international hockey after an illustrious career, saying it's the appropriate time to quit after losing his place in the national team due to a back injury last year.

Gurjant represented India in 130 matches at the senior level and also helped the team win a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in China.

The 31-year-old forward from Khailara village in Amritsar was a member of the Indian team that won back-to-back bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

He announced his retirement during the eighth Hockey India Annual Awards ceremony here on Friday.

"Since June Pro League last year I was forced to sit out of the senior team due to a back injury. I was out of hockey for nearly 7-8 months," Gurjant told PTI.

"After that, I played Hockey India League and domestic hockey but never could return back into the side. So I felt it is the appropriate time to quit and give the juniors a chance." He, however, will continue to play in the HIL, club and domestic hockey.

"I will continue to play in the HIL, domestic hockey and also looking for club hockey opportunities abroad," said Gurjant, who is employed with the Sports Department in the Punjab government.

During his nearly 10-year-long career, Gurjant scored 33 goals since making his senior team debut in 2017.

Gurjant rose from junior ranks quickly, drawing attention of the selectors with his pace and sharp instincts. He played a vital role during India's title triumph in the 2016 Junior FIH World Cup in Lucknow and scored in the final to help India lift the trophy.

Gurjant was also part of India's gold medal-winning side at the 2023 Asian Games and 2017 Asia Cup, besides multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles.

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

Gurjant also holds the record of scoring the fastest goal by an Indian in international hockey, with his sensational strike just 13 seconds into the game against the Netherlands in his FIH Pro League debut in January 2020 in Bhubaneswar, helping the country to register a superb 5-2 victory over the Oranje.

Gurjant said he has no regrets in his career.

"I started my hockey journey by looking up to the seniors sitting in this room, and to have fulfilled my dream of playing for India alongside them is something I will always treasure," he said.

Gurjant was felicitated by Hockey India during the awards ceremony with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

"I feel incredibly satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey and to have achieved two Olympic medals. I leave the international stage a very happy and proud man," he said.