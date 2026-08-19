India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can Pak end 10-year win drought?

India will look to stretch their decade-long unbeaten run against Pakistan to 20 completed matches when the arch-rivals meet in a high-stakes Pool D clash at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. Pakistan have not beaten India in a senior international for more than 10 years, with their last victory coming in the South Asian Games final in Guwahati on February 12, 2016. Since then, India have dominated the rivalry, winning 17 of their 19 completed meetings, while the other two ended in draws. The sequence gives Harmanpreet Singh's men a significant historical advantage going into Wednesday's contest, but the stakes ensure there is little room for complacency. Pakistan know that ending their decade-long winless run against India could also knock their arch-rivals out of contention for the second round of the World Cup.

India are second in Pool D with three points from two matches after opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England. Pakistan have one point following a 1-4 loss to England and a 3-3 draw with Wales.

England have already secured a top-two finish in the pool.

For Pakistan, victory against India would take them to four points and leave India stranded on three. Pakistan's own qualification prospects would then also be linked to the result of the England-Wales match.

But recent history presents the Men in Green with a formidable obstacle.

Pakistan's last victory over India came more than a decade ago, when they beat India 1-0 in the men's hockey final of the 2016 South Asian Games. Since then, the balance of one of hockey's most celebrated rivalries has swung decisively India's way.

The two teams have played 19 completed matches since that Pakistan victory, with India winning 17 and drawing two. The scheduled 2018 Asian Champions Trophy final between the sides was abandoned because of rain, with the teams sharing the title, and is therefore not part of the 19 completed matches.

India vs Pakistan head to head in hockey Total matches played: 183 Pakistan won: 82 India won: 69 Draw: 32 India's dominance has continued into 2026. Harmanpreet's side beat Pakistan twice during the London leg of the FIH Pro League, winning 4-3 before completing a crushing 7-1 victory three days later. Those results took the overall India-Pakistan head-to-head to 183 completed matches, with Pakistan still leading historically with 82 wins to India's 69, while 32 have ended in draws.

Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood, however, believes that neither the decade-long drought nor the overall rankings will matter once the two teams take the field.

"Rankings or past performance don't matter in a match between India and Pakistan. The team that plays well on match day will win, and we know how important this match is for our hockey, so we will leave no stone unturned," Mahmood said.

India vs Pakistan: Results since Pakistan's last win

India's dominance since Pakistan's South Asian Games triumph has stretched across the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Asian Champions Trophy, Hockey World League, Asia Cup, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Champions Trophy and, most recently, the FIH Pro League.

Year Tournament Result 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup India won 5-1 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, league India won 3-2 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, final India won 3-2 2017 Hockey World League India won 7-1 2017 Hockey World League India won 6-1 2017 Asia Cup India won 3-1 2017 Asia Cup, Super 4s India won 4-0 2018 Commonwealth Games Draw 2-2 2018 Champions Trophy India won 4-0 2018 Asian Games India won 2-1 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, league India won 3-1 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, final Abandoned due to rain 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, league India won 3-1 2021 Asian Champions Trophy, third-place match India won 4-3 2022 Asia Cup Draw 1-1 2023 Asian Champions Trophy India won 4-0 2023 Asian Games India won 10-2 2024 Asian Champions Trophy India won 2-1 2026 FIH Pro League India won 4-3 2026 FIH Pro League India won 7-1

Record since Pakistan's last victory: India won 17, Pakistan won 0, draws 2

The sequence also highlights how sharply the balance of the rivalry has shifted. Pakistan still hold the advantage in the historical overall head-to-head, but India have dominated the matchup in the past decade.

Pakistan's World Cup drought against India is even longer

If Pakistan's overall drought against India stretches back a decade, their wait for a World Cup victory over their neighbours goes back nearly four decades.

Pakistan last defeated India at a World Cup on October 16, 1986, winning 3-2 in the 11th-12th-place classification match in London. The result is listed in the FIH's official archive for the 1986 World Cup.

India and Pakistan have met five times at the World Cup before the 2026 encounter, with India winning three and Pakistan two.

Their last World Cup meeting came in New Delhi in 2010, when India, led by Rajpal Singh, beat Pakistan 4-1.

Pakistan subsequently failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 World Cups and did not face India during the 2018 tournament.

The four-time world champions are therefore searching not only for a victory that could eliminate India from the 2026 edition but also for their first World Cup success against their neighbours since 1986.

What do India and Pakistan need to qualify?

Pakistan's immediate equation is simple: they must beat India to remain in contention.

India have more room for manoeuvre, although a draw could bring the England-Wales result and tiebreak criteria into consideration.

Scenario Qualification impact India beat Pakistan India reach six points and qualify India draw with Pakistan India reach four points; England-Wales result could become relevant Pakistan beat India India remain on three points and are eliminated; Pakistan move to four Wales beat England Wales move to four points and remain in contention Wales draw or lose against England Wales cannot finish above two points

If India and Pakistan draw and England beat or draw with Wales, India will progress.

A Wales victory against England would leave Wales and India on four points each. The second qualifying position would then be decided according to the FIH's tiebreak regulations, beginning with the number of matches won before goal difference and goals scored are considered.

For Pakistan, beating India would accomplish at least one part of their mission by eliminating their arch-rivals. But if Wales also defeat England, Pakistan and Wales would both finish on four points and the qualifying position would have to be settled by the applicable tiebreak criteria.

India's defensive lapses give Pakistan hope

India will enter the match as favourites, but their performance against England showed why Craig Fulton's side cannot afford to rely on their recent dominance over Pakistan.

India led England before defensive lapses allowed the world No. 3 side to score three times in the second half and complete a 4-2 victory.

Penalty-corner conversion will also be an area India will want to improve. They scored from only one of their four opportunities against England.

Pakistan possess drag-flicking options capable of exploiting any indiscipline in India's defence, something veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh highlighted ahead of the contest.

"The match against Pakistan will be good, but we are not underestimating them. They also have good drag-flickers, so we will have to avoid giving them penalty corners. We must also create opportunities and capitalise on them. We must focus on our natural game," Manpreet said.

Pakistan have had problems of their own from penalty corners and in defence.

They began the tournament with a 1-4 loss to England and followed it with a 3-3 draw against Wales. Their World Cup preparations and early campaign have been far from smooth, and they will require a considerable improvement to overcome India.

Recent results underline shift in rivalry

Few results illustrate the change in the rivalry better than India's victories over Pakistan in recent years.

India beat Pakistan 10-2 at the 2023 Asian Games, followed that with a 2-1 victory at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy and then defeated them twice during the London leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League.

The first Pro League encounter in June was comparatively close, with India winning 4-3. Three days later, Harmanpreet's side overwhelmed Pakistan 7-1, with seven different Indian players scoring.

The gulf in recent international achievements is similarly pronounced.

India won bronze medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and entered the 2026 World Cup after winning the 2025 Asia Cup. Pakistan, once the dominant force in world hockey with four World Cup titles, are appearing at the tournament after an eight-year absence. India's successive Olympic bronze medals and 2025 Asia Cup title are also listed by the FIH in its 2026 World Cup team profile.

Only captain Mahmood and Ammad Butt have previous World Cup experience in the current Pakistan squad.

Yet the history of India-Pakistan hockey means form alone cannot settle Wednesday's contest.

Can Pakistan turn history on its head?

For India, Wednesday offers a chance to extend more than a decade of dominance over their biggest rivals and keep alive their pursuit of a first World Cup medal since winning the tournament in 1975.

For Pakistan, the incentives are even greater.

A victory would end a winless run against India stretching back to February 2016, snap an even longer World Cup drought against their neighbours dating to 1986 and, most significantly, knock Harmanpreet's side out of the 2026 tournament.

The numbers overwhelmingly favour India. Pakistan's challenge is to ensure that, for one high-pressure evening, history counts for nothing.