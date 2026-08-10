PM Modi praises Lovlina for standing up for India map during CWG in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during his light-hearted interaction with the CWG medal-winners here.

The PM cracked jokes and heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday. Modi's office released its video on Monday.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" he asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category gold.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also." The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph.

"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said.