Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of United States in the grand finale here.

Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday after trailing Caruana at the start of day.

The Indian eventually prevailed over Caruana 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket $200,000 as the winning purse.