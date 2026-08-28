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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title

R Praggnanandhaa beat US grandmaster Fabiano Caruana 15-13 in the Grand Chess Tour finale to claim his maiden GCT title and a $200,000 winner's prize

Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India St. Louis (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of United States in the grand finale here.

Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday after trailing Caruana at the start of day.

The Indian eventually prevailed over Caruana 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket $200,000 as the winning purse.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa R Praggnanandhaa Chess Tournament CHESS

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:40 AM IST