Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour title
R Praggnanandhaa beat US grandmaster Fabiano Caruana 15-13 in the Grand Chess Tour finale to claim his maiden GCT title and a $200,000 winner's prize
Press Trust of India St. Louis (USA)
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Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of United States in the grand finale here.
Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday after trailing Caruana at the start of day.
The Indian eventually prevailed over Caruana 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket $200,000 as the winning purse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:40 AM IST