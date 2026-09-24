Pune awarded hosting rights for UCI Road World Championships 2032

Pune will host the UCI Road World Championships 2032, bringing cycling's global showcase to India for the first time.

The historic bid was a joint effort by the Government of Maharashtra and the Cycling Federation of India with the support of the Government of India, built around a shared vision to establish Pune as a global cycling destination.

The decision was announced at the UCI Congress in Montreal, Canada, following Pune's final candidature presentation to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

A senior delegation from the Government of Maharashtra was present in Montreal to champion Pune's candidature. Maninder Pal Singh, secretary general, Cycling Federation of India; and Onkar Singh former secretary general, Asian Cycling Confederation were also present.

The candidature process culminated in a two-way race between Pune and Groningen/Drenthe, Netherlands, after Colombia and Mexico were eliminated.

Pune's bid gained momentum following a three-member UCI inspection team's September 46 visit, which assessed key venues and proposed race infrastructure, including Balewadi Stadium and the Pune University circuit.

Both finalists presented their bids in Montreal during the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, ahead of the final announcement at the UCI Congress. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The event will bring the world's leading road cyclists to India.

The UCI Road World Championships are among the most prestigious events in the international cycling calendar, bringing together the world's leading riders to compete for the coveted rainbow jerseys.

"The report on the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour presented to the UCI Management Committee by the delegation led by Pune District Collector Mr Jitendra Dudi is extremely encouraging. Cycling continues to develop in new territories where it has the potential to become a leading sport," UCI president David Lappartient said in a statement.

"India is a country where our sport has a bright future, thanks to the commitment and enthusiasm of key stakeholders." In the last five editions, the UCI Road World Championships have travelled from Wollongong, Australia (2022), Glasgow and Scotland (2023), Zurich, Switzerland (2024), Kigali, Rwanda (2025) and Montreal, Canada (2026).

The 2027 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place in Haute-Savoie, France, while the UCI Road World Championships will be hosted by Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2028; Denmark in 2029; Brussels, Belgium, in 2030; and Trentino, Italy, in 2031, before arriving in Pune in 2032.

CFI secretary general Maninder Pal Singh added: "For Indian cycling, this is an opportunity to move from participation to performance and from hosting international races to becoming a part of cycling's global conversation.

"The years leading to 2032 will be about creating stronger pathways for our athletes, coaches and technical officials, bringing international expertise into India and giving our riders greater exposure to the highest standards of the sport. The Cycling Federation of India is committed to using this opportunity to build an ecosystem that can compete with the best in the world.