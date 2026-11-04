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PV Sindhu flags badminton funding gap, seeks continued support for players

A day after the funding issue came to light, the 31-year-old pointed to the disparity in prize money between tennis and badminton

PV Sindhu during her quarterfinal match in Asian Games 2026 (PIC: Reuters)

PV Sindhu (PIC: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Tuesday called for continued institutional support for players, highlighting the financial challenges of competing on the international badminton circuit, particularly for younger shuttlers who do not have the backing of sponsors or the resources to travel with their support teams.

Sindhu and Lakshya Sen on Sunday capped a successful European tour with a title winning run at the Hylo Open in Germany. But later, it was revealed that the players had to self-fund the four tournaments in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided not to fund the trip.

 

A day after the funding issue came to light, the 31-year-old pointed to the disparity in prize money between tennis and badminton.

"A first-round exit at Wimbledon earns 80,000. Winning the China Open, one of badminton's richest tournaments, earns $140,000. Lose in the first round? Just $2,000," she wrote in a detailed post on 'X'.

"Yet our expenses are largely similar. Travel, coaches, physios, trainers and support teams. I've had long conversations with Rohan Bopanna about this very disparity.

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"I agree that established athletes should strive to be financially independent. I've been fortunate to have wonderful sponsors, but not everyone has that privilege..." Despite the difference in earnings, the expenses incurred in travelling and hiring coaches, physiotherapists, trainers and other support staff remain largely similar with badminton, she argued.

She acknowledged the government's support and added that accountability is also necessary.

"I must acknowledge the tremendous support the Government of India and @Media_SAI have extended to athletes like us over the years. Their contribution to Indian sport cannot be understated.

"Accountability is absolutely necessary. But supporting athletes isn't bleeding the system. It's investing in India's sporting future. And we shouldn't lose sight of that." Sindhu, who reached the final of French Open, said she had been fortunate to have sponsors, and she could arrange funds for her own tour. However, not every player enjoys that privilege.

"I can find ways to fund my tour. But what about the 18-year-old chasing her dreams, hoping to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya?" she wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 10:05 AM IST