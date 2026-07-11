Reigning champion Sinner beats Djokovic to set up Wimbledon final vs Zverev

If there were any lingering questions over Jannik Sinner's physical status after his meltdown at the French Open, they should be answered now.

Sinner blasted his way past seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Wimbledon final - showing off the kind of dominance he displayed before that second-round defeat in Paris.

It was a measure of revenge for Sinner after Djokovic won their last meeting in five sets in this year's Australian Open semifinals.

For the 39-year-old Djokovic, it marked another chance missed at adding to his record total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Aiming to defend his title at the grass-court Grand Slam, the top-ranked Sinner will face second-seeded Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Zverev ended the "Ferytale" run of British wild card Arthur Fery with an overpowering 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory earlier on Centre Court.

Zverev will be playing for another major trophy a month after winning his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

The women's final on Saturday features two Czech players, Karolina Muchova against Linda Noskova.