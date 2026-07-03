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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Roman Safiullin stuns Joao Fonseca to seal major Wimbledon 2026 upset

Roman Safiullin stuns Joao Fonseca to seal major Wimbledon 2026 upset

Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club

Brazil's Joo Fonseca

Brazil's Joo Fonseca (PIC: X)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin wiped away tears after beating Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club. He surprised 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round. Fonseca was seeded No. 24.

The 28-year-old Safiullin, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2023, became emotional when he described his journey back.

"After the U.S. Open, I had to stop - for treating my injury," he said in an on-court interview. "That time was super tough. Even let's say half a year ago I didn't know if I will be able to be back."  Safiullin then paused and used his shirt to wipe away tears as fans applauded on No. 2 Court.

 

"I'm super happy to be back here," he added.

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Safiullin will face either Novak Djokovic or Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic and Rinderknech were playing on Centre Court. Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States on No. 1 Court.

In the women's draw, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Jelena Ostapenko later on Centre Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Wimbledon

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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