Saina Nehwal urges caution on BWF scoring changes, praises Lakshya Sen

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal has urged the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to exercise caution regarding proposed scoring changes, maintaining that the current 21-point system preserves the sport's essential intensity and endurance.

The game's governing body (BWF) has proposed switching to a 3x15 scoring format from the current 3x21 system, with a membership vote on the change scheduled at the BWF Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark on April 25.

"Badminton has a rich tradition, and tournaments like the All England Open Badminton Championships and the BWF World Championships have always been special because of their intensity and endurance factor," Saina, who joined the advisory board of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), told PTI in an interview.

"Any change in scoring or format should be carefully considered. The current 21-point system has worked well and players have adapted to it over many years.

"If changes are introduced, they should ensure that the quality of rallies and the competitive balance of the sport are not affected. At the end of the day, the focus should remain on fair competition and the spirit of the game." According to the revamped BWF World Tour, the five Super 1000 tournaments, to be staged across Asia and Europe, will introduce a new format in singles, with 48 players competing in a group stage followed by knockouts.

Doubles events will feature 32-pair knockout draws, and each Super 1000 tournament will run for 11 days across two weekends.

Saina feels the BWF needs to prioritise player welfare, saying the packed international calendar leaves little room for recovery and can lead to injuries and burnout among elite shuttlers.

"Badminton is always a very tough sport both physically and mentally. The rallies are longer, the speed of the game is higher, and players are competing in tournaments almost every week.

"The Badminton World Federation has tried to structure the calendar, but from a player's perspective, recovery time is extremely important. Injuries and fatigue can affect performance and also shorten careers.

"I feel the schedule should allow better recovery periods between major tournaments, and teams should have more support for sports science and rehabilitation."

Lakshya has ability and mindset, All England title is not far away Last week, Lakshya Sen finished runner-up at the All England Open after going down to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles final, repeating his near-miss at the tournament after finishing second in 2022.

Praising Lakshya for his consistency on the big stage, Saina said: "First of all, reaching the final of All England Open Badminton Championships twice is a big achievement. It's one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton and the level there is always extremely high.

"Consistency at that stage shows that Lakshya is doing many things right. Sometimes in sport, the difference between winning and finishing runner-up is just a few points or moments of composure. If a player keeps reaching those stages, it usually means the title is not far away.

"So I would say it's a very positive sign. It shows he has the ability and the mindset to compete with the best in the world," added the 2015 All England runner-up.

The 35-year-old from Hyderabad is also impressed with the performance of young Indian shuttlers but said physical strength, match temperament and tactical awareness remains key to consistency.

"Consistency at the top level comes from fitness, discipline and mental toughness over many years. Players need to maintain their level across the entire season, not just in a few tournaments," said the former world No. 1.

"When PV Sindhu and I were competing regularly, the focus was always on preparation, recovery and staying hungry to improve.

"For the current generation, the key is to keep improving their physical strength, match temperament and tactical awareness so they can perform consistently in the biggest tournaments." Explaining her decision to associate with I.I.M.U.N, Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, said: "I've always believed that sports teaches values like discipline, leadership and resilience, which are also important in life.

"Being part of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) is special because it gives young people a platform to think globally, develop leadership skills and express their ideas confidently.

"If my journey can inspire young students to believe in themselves and work hard toward their goals, I feel that would be a meaningful contribution.