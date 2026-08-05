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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Serena and Venus Williams reunite for Cincinnati Open doubles campaign

Serena and Venus Williams reunite for Cincinnati Open doubles campaign

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio

Serena Williams, Venus Williams

United States' Serena Williams, right, stands with her sister Venus Williams

AP Mason (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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The Williams sisters are back on track to playing doubles tennis ahead of the U.S. Open.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to take part in the Cincinnati Open, which begins next week. Organizers announced Monday they had received a wild-card entry into the doubles field.

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio.

The Williams sisters received a wild-card entry to play doubles at Wimbledon, but an injury to Serena prevented that from happening. They have won 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles play.

 

Venus Williams, 46, is set to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open later this month in New York alongside Alexander Bublik. She and her younger sister playing at Cincinnati is the latest step in Serena's comeback at age 44 after losing at Wimbledon in her first singles match in nearly four years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:48 AM IST