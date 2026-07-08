Sourav Ganguly follows Sachin and Dhoni into India's sports biopic club

"The best gift ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive." This was former India captain Sourav Ganguly's reaction after the makers of his biopic unveiled Rajkummar Rao's first look as the left-handed batter in the upcoming film Dada. The first-look poster recreates one of the defining images in Indian cricket history—Ganguly waving his shirt from the Lord's balcony after India's dramatic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final. The celebration transformed him from an aggressive captain into a cultural icon, making it a fitting image to introduce the film. With Dada, Ganguly becomes the latest Indian sporting great to receive the Bollywood treatment, joining an exclusive list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal, Murlikant Petkar and others whose lives have inspired films over the last decade.

Bollywood's enduring love affair with sporting heroes

ALSO READ: Atlanta chaos fallout: Egypt cries foul over refereeing, pro-Messi bias Despite this broader sporting canvas, cricket remains Bollywood's preferred subject. Films on Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Pravin Tambe and India's 1983 World Cup triumph have enjoyed widespread attention. Cricket's unmatched popularity, long player careers and dramatic mix of triumphs, setbacks and controversies continue to make it the industry's most bankable sporting genre.

Ganguly's career appears tailor-made for cinema

Ganguly's journey possesses every ingredient of a compelling sports drama. It begins with a dream debut—a century at Lord's on Test debut in 1996—before charting his rise as the captain who transformed an inconsistent Indian side into one capable of winning overseas and challenging the world's best.

His legacy extends beyond results. Ganguly is widely credited with nurturing a fearless generation of cricketers, backing future stars such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and a young MS Dhoni at crucial stages of their careers. His turbulent fallout with coach Greg Chappell, subsequent omission from the national side and inspiring comeback only added further drama to an already remarkable career, which later culminated in his tenure as president of the BCCI.

Are sports biopics actually successful?

Sports biopics have delivered both blockbuster successes and costly failures at the Indian box office. The biggest triumph remains Dangal, which, despite a budget of around ₹70 crore, grossed over ₹2,000 crore worldwide, becoming India's highest-grossing sports film and proving the global appeal of such stories.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and M S Dhoni: The Untold Story were also major commercial hits, with the latter crossing ₹200 crore globally and reinforcing cricket's box-office pull.

However, not every sports biopic has succeeded. Films such as Azhar, Soorma, Saina and Shabaash Mithu underperformed, while 83, despite positive reviews and a reported ₹270-crore budget, failed to recover costs.

The genre's track record shows that even celebrated athletes and iconic stories do not automatically guarantee commercial success.

Sports biopics: Budget vs worldwide box office

Movie Year Sportsperson / Figure Budget (₹ Cr) Worldwide Gross (₹ Cr) Paan Singh Tomar 2012 Paan Singh Tomar 8 20 Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 2013 Milkha Singh 41 210 Mary Kom 2014 Mary Kom 38 86 M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story 2016 MS Dhoni 104 216 Dangal 2016 Mahavir Singh Phogat 70 2024 Azhar 2016 Mohammad Azharuddin 35 57 Sachin: A Billion Dreams 2017 Sachin Tendulkar 39 76 Soorma 2018 Sandeep Singh 31 48 Gold 2018 1948 Olympic hockey triumph 85 158 Saand Ki Aankh 2019 Chandro Tomar & Prakashi Tomar 25 31 83 2021 Kapil Dev & 1983 World Cup team 270 193 Saina 2021 Saina Nehwal 26 18 Shabaash Mithu 2022 Mithali Raj 30 3 Kaun Pravin Tambe? 2022 Pravin Tambe Direct-to-OTT N/A Chandu Champion 2024 Murlikant Petkar 140 89

Why producers keep backing sports biopics