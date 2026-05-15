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South Asian Weightlifting Federation appoints Sahdev Yadav as new president

Sahdev Yadav, who currently serves as the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, was chosen unanimously by all members of the board

Newly elected president of SAWF Sahdev Yadav (Fourth from left)

Newly elected president of SAWF Sahdev Yadav (Fourth from left)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

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In a major development for weightlifting in the South Asian region, the South Asian Weightlifting Federation (SAWF) has unanimously elected Sahdev Yadav as its new president during the federation’s election meeting held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday, May 12.
 
Sahdev Yadav, who currently serves as the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, was chosen with the support of all member nations and officials present at the meeting. His appointment comes at a time when South Asian countries are looking to strengthen cooperation in the sport and improve standards across athlete development, coaching, infrastructure, and international participation.
 
Along with his responsibilities in India, Sahdev Yadav also holds key positions in global sporting bodies, including treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association, vice president of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation, and assistant to the president of the Asian Weightlifting Federation.
 

Leadership responsibilities expand

The unanimous election is being viewed as recognition of Sahdev Yadav’s contribution to the growth of weightlifting at both national and international levels. Federation officials stated that his experience in administration and international sports governance would help SAWF strengthen collaboration among South Asian nations and create better opportunities for athletes in the region.
 
Sahdev Yadav, while addressing members after the election, reportedly thanked all member countries and officials for their trust and support. He said the federation would work collectively towards improving athlete development pathways, enhancing coaching standards, and ensuring greater exposure for lifters through international competitions. 

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Sabina Yadav appointed CEO

The meeting also confirmed the appointment of Sabina Yadav as the chief executive officer of the South Asian Weightlifting Federation. She currently serves as joint secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and is also a member of the Innovation Committee of the International Weightlifting Federation.
 
Officials expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership team would help raise the standards of the sport in South Asia and promote sporting unity among member nations.

Other office bearers elected

The election process also saw the appointment of several other officials to important positions within the federation. Ram Krishna Sreshtha of Nepal was elected general secretary, while Ibrahim Hameed of Maldives and Sanka Ratnayake of Sri Lanka were named vice presidents. Bangladesh’s Shahria Sultana was elected an executive board member.
 
The Asian Weightlifting Federation also congratulated the newly elected officials and expressed confidence that the new administration would contribute significantly to the development of weightlifting across the region in the coming years.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

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