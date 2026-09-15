Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sports Minister announces Task Force to assess Formula 1 revival in India

Sports Minister announces Task Force to assess Formula 1 revival in India

The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will also include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra govt

Mansukh Mandviya, Mansukh

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced a Task Force to assess the challenges and feasibility of reviving Formula 1 in the country under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Programme Director and adviser Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The 10-member committee also features joint secretary (sports) Kunal besides FMSCI (Motorsports Federation of India) President, who is Arindam Ghosh at the moment with the elections to be held during the AGM later in the month.

The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will also include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra Government.

"The Terms of reference if this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula One so that we can host a race in 2028.

 

"It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would needed for this," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a media interaction here.

Barring Joshi and Kunal, no other names were revealed by the Minister.

India last hosted a Formula 1 race back in 2013, following which it was dropped due to bureaucratic and taxation issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Novak Djokovic after losing his first round match in US Open 2026 (PIC: Reuters)

No Big 3 player in ATP top 10 for first time since 2002 after Djokovic drop

Alexander Zverev

Zverev modest despite major success, refuses to claim best-player tag

Nishu

Nishu wins 53kg trial, sets up final showdown with Antim Panghal

Hockey India League

Sports Minister Mandaviya seeks roadmap for Hockey India League revival

Ben Shelton

No rest for Ben Shelton after US Open final as Davis Cup, Laver Cup await

Topics : F1 F1 racing Sports News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:41 PM IST