Sports Minister Mandaviya seeks roadmap for Hockey India League revival

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asked Hockey India and Hockey India League franchise owners to work out a comprehensive roadmap to ensure financial viability and sustainability of the cash-strapped league and set up a five-member panel for that.

Ministry sources told PTI that Mandaviya held a meeting with Hockey India officials and representatives of HIL franchises and was apprised of the concerns surrounding the competition.

"Sports minister met all the stakeholders and was apprised on the concerns around HIL. He directed the HI officials to work on a plan to ensure financial viability and sustainability of the league,"said the source.

"The minister also told HI that a committee of five-member should be formed to chart out comprehensive plan on reviving the HIL. The committee will comprise two representatives each from Hockey India and the franchises, besides a senior Sports Ministry official." the source further said.

"The minister directed the stakeholders to work on Governance Model, Financial Model and Structure of the league on priority basis . The committee has been asked to present its report to the ministry in a time bound manner," said the source.

Representatives of franchises Hyderabad Toofans, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shachi Bengal Tigers, ALP Pipers, JK Cements and the new Bengaluru franchise attended the meeting.

The HIL was revived last year after a seven-year gap but has since faced concerns over its financial sustainability and franchise participation, putting its long-term future under a cloud.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Sports Secretary and DG, Sports Authority of India (SAI), NS Johal, TOPS CEO and senior ministry officials also attended the meeting which lasted about one hour.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and treasurer Shekhar J Manoharan joined the meeting virtually, while Ranjit Gill participated as acting Director General following the recent curtailment of powers of Cdr R K Srivastava.

The meeting comes amid an ongoing power tussle within Hockey India, with President Dilip Tirkey issuing a show-cause notice to Srivastava and directing him to cease exercising the powers of Director General.

However, Srivastava on Monday attended an official event in Mohali alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, Executive Board member R P Singh , where the dates and venues for the 2026 men's Asian Champions Trophy were announced.