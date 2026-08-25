Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyAnnu Project IPOH1N1 flu alert in DelhiSugar shortage IndiaSkyways Air Services IPO reviewSPARSH Pension PortalDelhi Weather
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sreejesh calls for accountability after India's 2026 Hockey World Cup exit

Sreejesh calls for accountability after India's 2026 Hockey World Cup exit

The Indian men's team lost 3-5 to Argentina in Amstelveen on Monday, extinguishing their wafer-thin hopes of reaching the semifinals

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary goalkeeper and two-time Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh on Monday voiced his frustration over India's underwhelming showing at the FIH World Cup, saying there must be "accountability" and that the global event cannot be treated as a "dress rehearsal."  The Indian men's team lost 3-5 to Argentina in Amstelveen on Monday, extinguishing their wafer-thin hopes of reaching the semifinals. The women's team, meanwhile, succumbed to the pressure of a must-win game and were knocked out of semifinal contention after being held to a goalless draw by Australia on Saturday.

A member of India's bronze medal-winning teams at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, Sreejesh said someone needs to ask the "difficult" and "uncomfortable" questions over the lacklustre performances.

 

"...Here's the uncomfortable question: Are we building a team to PLAY good hockey, or a team capable of WINNING against the best in the world?" Sreejesh, India's most successful hockey goalkeeper, wrote on 'X'.

"Stop hiding behind 'learning', 'good hockey' and future tournaments. The World Cup is not a rehearsal. It is the World Cup. So who is going to ask the difficult questions? Who is going to demand accountability? And most importantly...Does anyone actually care?" he asked.

The Indian men's team entered the World Cup on the back of an unimpressive Pro League campaign, finishing eighth among nine teams. However, there were renewed hopes of a better showing after the coaches and players offered positive feedback on their preparations.

Also Read

Indian Hockey team during Hockey World Cup 2026

Craig Fulton urges India to improve in big matches after World Cup exit

Indian men's hockey team

India lose 3-5 to Argentina, bow out of Hockey World Cup semifinal race

India vs Argentina Hockey World Cup Phase 2 match live streaming details

IND vs ARG hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's World Cup match?

India's qualification scenarios

Hockey World Cup 2026: India's men's team semifinal qualification scenario

Indian women's hockey team

India women bow out of Hockey World Cup after goalless draw with Australia

He said the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya next month, where India are expected to challenge for a medal, should not be an excuse for taking the World Cup lightly.

"Don't worry...the World Cup doesn't matter. The Asian Games are coming. Win a medal there, and then we can start dreaming about LA 2028 (Olympics). Apparently, that's enough to cover everything that went wrong at the World Cup," wrote Sreejesh.

He also took a dig at women's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for reportedly leaving the World Cup camp while it was in full swing, saying the players still fought hard and exceeded expectations.

"Women's chief coach on holiday just before the World Cup - and the girls still fought their hearts out and exceeded expectations. Credit to the players. But where is the accountability? Do we really expect a team to perform at its best when the chief coach is away during the final phase of preparation?" he questioned.

He also took a swipe at the oft-repeated "learning experience" refrain after defeats, pointing to India's win over Pakistan, which was hailed as a major victory, to question whether such results were being given undue importance.

"Men's team loses to a top team -- "It's a learning experience." Beats an Asian team -- "Great victory." Plays good hockey -- "Good performance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Kapil Dev and Amandeep Johl (L-R)

PGTI unveils new nine-event race format ahead of India Championship 2026

Rohan Bopanna

Here's why Bopanna slammed India's Asian Games 2026 tennis team selection

India vs Australia Women's Hockey World Cup Phase 2 match live streaming details

IND vs AUS hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's World Cup match?

Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026

Asian Games 2026: Ministry approves 492 athletes, 73 from athletics alone

Jessica Pegula

Gauff and Pegula reach historic all-American Cincinnati final in 56 years

Topics : P R Sreejesh Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 9:46 AM IST