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Ben Stokes, Atkinson dropped from 2nd NZ Test squad over nightclub row

Senior batter Joe Root was named interim captain in place of Stokes. The second Test will played at The Oval here from June 17-21

Ben Stokes

England's Ben Stokes (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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England captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were on Wednesday dropped from the 15-member squad for the second Test against New Zealand due the ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in a nightclub incident, the country's cricket board said.

Senior batter Joe Root was named interim captain in place of Stokes. The second Test will played at The Oval here from June 17-21.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay second Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June. Yorkshire batter Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain," the ECB said in an official statement.

 

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer and Essex batter Jordan Cox have also been added to the squad.

According to reports, Stokes was allegedly involved in a nightclub incident alongside teammate Gus Atkinson. The incident, also allegedly involving a rugby player, happened on Sunday night after England outplayed New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of the summer at Lord's.

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Stokes and Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place, according to reports.

'TalkSport' reported on Tuesday that Stokes is likely to step down from his role and could also announce retirement.

The ECB had earlier said that it was investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ben Stokes New Zealand Cricket News

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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