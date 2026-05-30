Sumit credits Neeraj Chopra for helping him break record during Para games

Legendary Neeraj Chopra's priceless advice during the World Para Championship last year resulted in his world record-obliterating effort of 74.82m, said two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil.

Antil shattered his own world record of 73.29m by an incredible 1.53 metres in the men's javelin F64, to claim the gold at the 8th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The silver medalist -- Maharashtra's Sandip Sargar with 62.88m was almost 12 metres short of him. "Neeraj bhai guides me from time to time. He came to see my throw at the Para World Championship in New Delhi last year.

He pointed out a few shortcomings to me. So, I am benefiting from that here," Antil told PTI in an exclusive Zoom interview from his hometown in Sonipat on Saturday.

"My coach and Neeraj bhai are good friends, and they talk to each other about my technique. So, all of us together are breaking the world records again and again. And 75 metres for a para-athlete is a very long throw," Antil added.

Antil, who had also trained alongside Tokyo Olympic gold medallist back in the day, couldn't stop talking about the kind of influence he has had on his career.

"Sometimes it feels nice to be compared with Neeraj bhai because he is also my idol," you couldn't miss the pride in his voice. But there are times when unfair comparison with Chopra had left him a trifle baffled. "Sometimes when the comparison is done in the wrong way you just wonder why it is happening because I and Neeraj are in absolutely different categories (able-bodied and para)-so why the comparison? "I mainly focus on taking tips from Neeraj bhai from time to time and talking to him. As an athlete, he is very strong, but as a person, he is even better," he observed.

Eyes trained on 80m mark Antil has now trained his eyes on breaking the 75m mark consistently and eventually get to 80m mark, which will be phenomenal marker for a differently abled athlete.

"In Bengaluru, I was expecting a little more than my final effort (best effort) . I was expecting to get around 75-76 metres on the sixth throw (but managed with 74.82). So, now I will try to make the 75 metres with consistency. I will try to get to the distance of 77-78 metres and repeat this performance again on the ground. So that I can aim for a mark of 78-80 metres in future." Describing his build up to the event and how he eclipsed his own world record, the champion thrower said: "I had gone with full preparation to beat the world record because I have been chasing this record for the last 2.5 years.

"Finally, everything fell in line and when I learnt about the throw of 74.82m, it was nice to know that the record that I have been trying to break has been broken. To achieve that, we made many changes to technique and rhythm, and I even lost seven kilos after my weight was measured in February-March." On his future plans and next target, the Champion thrower expressed his desire to compete in some meets where able bodied athletes ply their trade.

"My focus is more on throwing close to 80m rather than worrying about what others are doing. I am trying to compete in some able-bodied tournaments, competitions where an average thrower comes off with an effort of 75-77m." "Beating a few there will push me and benefit my performance by adding a few extra metres to my throw because there is a lack of pressure in para competitions since it's certain that I will bag the gold medal." The Haryana athlete said he needed to further reduce his weight and work on his techniques before the upcoming events like Para Asian Games.

"I need to lose 2-3 kilos more so I can get into that speed and rhythm on the runway, and there are other technical changes, I hope these changes benefit me in the upcoming events." he stressed.

On why he prefers to train at home rather than abroad and why he has not opted for any foreign coach, the Haryana para-athlete replied: " Frankly, I find nothing extraordinary in foreign training aside from the weather. Its not as if I can't train abroad. I have been provided with nearly all the facilities that Neeraj bhai has, including TOPS, OGQ and other sponsors but I just don't feel at home abroad." One issue is dietary habits.

"The food abroad does not suit me well because I prefer to follow a Desi diet, and in foreign countries it disrupts my food flow. I don't go out much so it's like a psychological effect; I like being among my own people with whom I can talk so I need that environment. " On the level of competition or the lack of it in India or abroad, he said: "I find Sri Lankan athletes interesting, one of them has a PB of 67 m and Australian athletes are very good as well. It's not that they are not good, its just that they are not in form.

"I started my training with Sandeep Chaudhary where we used to train under one coach and I have seen his prime, right now he is a little out of form so I hope he regains the form and I get some quality competition in India. Sri Lankan and Australian competitors are close to me, but there is still a gap of 6-7 metres between them and me.