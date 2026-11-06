Tanvi Patri creates history with maiden Youth Olympics badminton silver

India's Tanvi Patri created history at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics after becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the women's singles badminton competition. The 15-year-old shuttler finished runner-up after losing to reigning world junior champion Zhang Yi Xin of China in a closely contested final in Diamniadio, Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday.

Tanvi saved six match points and missed three opportunities to seal the gold before going down 15-21, 21-13, 26-24 in an hour and 22 minutes. Her silver medal added another milestone to India's badminton record at the Youth Olympic Games, following individual silver medals won by HS Prannoy in 2010 and Lakshya Sen in 2018.

The Badminton Association of India congratulated the youngster, with its general secretary, Sanjay Mishra, praising her performance and fighting spirit at the tournament.

Who is Tanvi Patri?

Tanvi Patri, the 15-year-old Indian badminton player from Bengaluru, Karnataka, has emerged as one of the country's promising young women's singles shuttlers.

Born on April 14, 2011, Tanvi began playing badminton during her childhood when her family was living in Taicang, Jiangsu, China. She received her early training there under local coaches and competed in several age-group tournaments.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, she returned to India with her family and continued her badminton development at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. She is also supported by Olympic Gold Quest.

ALSO READ: End of an era! Ronaldo announces retirement from international football Coached by U Vimal Kumar, Tanvi has won titles at the Asian U15 and U17 Championships. Her highest recorded BWF women's singles ranking is 166, achieved on August 18, 2026.

Tanvi Patri vs Zhang Yi Xin: How the Youth Olympics final unfolded

Tanvi took time to settle into the opening game against Zhang before producing a strong run of seven consecutive points to turn a 3-5 deficit into a 10-5 lead.

The Indian used her punch tosses effectively and controlled the net to maintain her advantage. She eventually secured the opening game 21-15 after 25 minutes.

Tanvi started the second game with a 4-0 lead, but the court drift began affecting her control over the clears. Zhang capitalised on the conditions after the interval and won the game 21-13 to force a decider.

The Chinese shuttler carried her momentum into the third game, using cross-court drops to establish a 19-10 lead. Tanvi fought back to reduce the deficit to 19-15, but an error on a cross-court smash gave Zhang five match points.

The Indian saved all five and subsequently created three opportunities to win the gold medal. However, Zhang held her nerve in the closing exchanges to take the deciding game 26-24 and secure the title.

Tanvi joins HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in Youth Olympics record

Before Tanvi's achievement, India had won two individual silver medals in badminton at the Youth Olympic Games.

HS Prannoy finished runner-up in the men's singles competition at the 2010 Youth Olympics, while Lakshya Sen won men's singles silver at the 2018 edition.

Sen also secured a mixed team gold medal at the 2018 Games as part of Team Alpha, which featured badminton players from eight different countries.

Tanvi's achievement marks India's first women's singles silver medal in badminton at the Youth Olympic Games.

Badminton Association of India congratulates Tanvi

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra congratulated Tanvi on her historic achievement, describing a silver medal at the age of 15 as a significant accomplishment for Indian badminton.

He credited her fighting spirit, composure and performances throughout the competition, adding that her result reflected the potential of India's emerging sporting generation.

Mishra also acknowledged the contribution of everyone who had supported Tanvi's development and journey in badminton.