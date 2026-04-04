Tasked to work on 2036 Olympic bid, 2030 Commonwealth Games: Leander Paes

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday said he has been entrusted with responsibilities related to India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, describing it as a key to his new role in public life.

The seven-time Olympian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him the task of working on youth development and sports while helping the country pursue its ambition of hosting the Olympics in 2036.

In his first media interaction in Kolkata after joining the BJP, Paes said, "Modi ji gave me a clear vision -- to work for the youth and sports. He has given me the responsibility of the 2036 Olympics. I have to work hard with a team to bring the Olympics to this country." He also said that he would contribute towards hosting the Commonwealth Games in Gujarat.

The tennis legend said hosting the Olympics could help transform India's sporting ecosystem and strengthen its global standing.

Drawing parallels between sporting success and economic strength, he noted that the top medal-winning nations at the 2024 Summer Olympics, including the US, China, Japan, Australia and Great Britain, are also among the world's leading economies.

Paes said India should aim to achieve similar success by building a strong sporting culture and investing in infrastructure and grassroots talent development.

"In sports and sports education lies the ability to build a superpower," he said, adding that developing young athletes would be key to India's Olympic ambitions.

Paes also stressed the need to improve sports infrastructure in states such as West Bengal, noting that the state still lacks an indoor tennis stadium and often relies on temporary wooden courts for international events such as the Davis Cup.

Paes said his broader mission is to impact the lives of 250 million children over the next two decades through sports and education, adding that India's youth would play a decisive role in the country's Olympic aspirations and global rise.

Calling his transition from sport to public life a "new game", Paes said he would approach the responsibility with the same passion and commitment that defined his tennis career.