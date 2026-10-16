Tennis player Stefan Milicevic handed 24-year suspension for match-fixing

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been given a 24-year ban for allegedly fixing multiple matches and recruiting other players into a "corrupt network," the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.

The agency said the 29-year-old Milicevic was charged with fixing six matches - including five of his own - and trying to fix six more between 2022 and 2024. He is banned from tennis until 2050.

Milicevic never reached a singles ranking higher than 1,338 and only played in lower-tier events. But the ITIA also charged him with recruiting "multiple professional players as part of a corrupt network" that resulted in "a number of other players fixing matches" during those same years.

The agency did not give details about which matches were fixed, or name any of the other players involved.

It said Milicevic did not cooperate into its investigation into the fixed matches and did not respond to its findings. It also fined Milicevic $70,000.