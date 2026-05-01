Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya-Ayush star as India down Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Q/F

The 2022 champions, India, have advanced to the semifinals of the Thomas Cup 2026 on Friday, following a resounding 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals held in Horsens, Denmark.

The result was secured in the first three matches of the tie, eliminating the need for the final two scheduled games. India will now face the winner of the France vs. Japan quarterfinal in the semifinals.

Lakshya gives India the lead

The quarterfinal opened with a classic encounter between Lakshya Sen and the veteran Chou Tien Chen. For a while, it looked like India would be chasing the tie; Lakshya dropped the first game 18-21 and found himself trailing 6-12 in the second.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH rope in RS Ambrish as replacement for injured Shivam Mavi Staring at defeat, the Indian ace showed incredible mental toughness, saving match points to snatch the second game 22-20. With the momentum firmly shifted, Lakshya exploited Chou’s fatigue in the decider, using sharp drops and relentless court coverage to secure an 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 victory, giving India a vital 1-0 cushion.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag secures a three-game thriller

The doubles powerhouse duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then took the court to face Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-lin. It was a marathon battle that tested the Indians' patience, especially after they lost a tight second game to force a decider.

Despite a few uncharacteristic service errors, "Sat-Chi" regained their world-class form when it mattered most. They dominated the third game from the opening serve, racing to an 11-5 lead at the interval and eventually closing out the match 23-21, 19-21, 21-12. Their victory put India 2-0 up and left Chinese Taipei with a mountain too steep to climb.

Ayush Shetty seals the win

The knockout blow was delivered by young Ayush Shetty, who faced a personal demon in Lin Chun-Yi. Having never beaten Lin before, Ayush initially struggled, trailing 7-11 in the first game. However, a spectacular tactical shift saw him win 14 of the next 17 points to take the opening set.

In the second game, Ayush remained the "calm and composed" figure the Indian camp needed. He dictated the tempo and kept Lin under constant pressure, finishing the match 21-16, 21-17. By securing the straight-games win, Ayush completed the 3-0 sweep and officially punched India’s ticket to the semifinals.