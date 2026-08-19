Unnati suffers heartbreak in three-game thriller vs Li at BWF Worlds 2026

India’s 18-year-old badminton prodigy Unnati Hooda came within a point of pulling off a major upset before her impressive run at the BWF World Championships 2026 ended in heartbreak, with 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada edging her 11-21, 21-19, 23-21 in a thrilling women’s singles contest at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hooda looked on course for a memorable victory after dominating the opening game and then recovering from an early deficit to lead 17-15 in the decider. The Indian even earned a match point at 20-19, but Li held her nerve in the closing stages to turn the contest around and complete a hard-fought comeback.

Hooda makes flying start

Hooda showed little sign of nerves against the experienced Canadian and raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening game. Li gradually found her rhythm and fought back to level the score at 7-7, but Hooda quickly wrestled back control.

The Indian increased the tempo and moved 11-8 ahead at the interval before taking complete charge after the break. Hooda won 10 of the next 13 points to close out the opening game 21-11 and put herself one game away from the round of 16.

Her control at the net played a major role in the dominant opening game, with Hooda using taps and dribbles to create attacking opportunities and prevent Li from dictating the rallies.

“I’m really happy that I pushed myself and pushed her as well. It was a really good match. I’m also happy with the way I played at the net. I did a few good taps and dribbles, so my net play has really improved compared to before,” Hooda said.

Hooda felt control of the front court was particularly important because it allowed both players to create opportunities for their attacking strokes.

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Li fights back to force decider

Hooda carried her momentum into the second game and quickly moved 4-1 ahead, but Li responded with her strongest passage of the match.

The Canadian began finding greater control in the rallies and put together six consecutive points to turn the game around. She moved 11-5 ahead at the interval and extended the advantage to 13-5 before Hooda finally stopped the run.

Hooda refused to allow the game to slip away and gradually worked her way back into contention. The Indian reduced the deficit and pushed Li deep into the game, but the 13th seed used her experience to hold on for a 21-19 win and force a decider.

The change of ends also had an impact. Hooda felt the side from which she played the opening game had been more favourable before the conditions began helping Li in the second.

“I don’t feel there was much difference, but I feel that in the first game, the side I played from was positive for me. When we switched ends, of course, that side was positive for her,” Hooda said.

Hooda fights back in dramatic decider

Li carried the momentum into the third game and opened up an early 4-0 advantage, putting Hooda under immediate pressure.

The teenager responded emphatically.

Hooda reeled off six consecutive points to turn the 0-4 deficit into a 6-4 lead as the momentum swung back towards the Indian. Li recovered again and brought the scores level at 11-11, leaving the match finely balanced heading into the closing stages.

Unlike the first two games, Hooda felt both players had adapted better to the conditions by the decider.

“But in the third game, we both adapted to the situation, so the drift didn’t affect us much,” she said.

Hooda then began using her drop shots to greater effect, forcing Li into errors and moving 17-15 ahead. The Indian appeared to have seized control at the crucial moment, but Li again found a response.

The Canadian began mixing up her shots and prevented Hooda from maintaining the rhythm that had taken her ahead. Li eventually levelled the score at 19-19 to set up a tense finish.

Match point slips away from Hooda

Hooda responded to the pressure by winning the next point and earning a match point at 20-19, leaving her one rally away from knocking out the 13th seed.

Li, however, saved the match point and kept herself alive before eventually completing the turnaround 23-21.

Hooda felt a handful of errors at crucial moments ultimately separated the two players.

“I feel like in between two or three points, I made a few silly mistakes with my hand that shouldn’t have happened. She is world No. 13, so I think that’s why I made a few silly mistakes at critical moments,” Hooda said.

“Whenever she got a chance, she took it. That is something I have to learn from playing against higher-ranked players.”

The Indian also admitted that the side drift briefly caught her out during one of the important rallies towards the end.

“I don’t feel like I was rushing. But I felt there was a side drift from that end. At one point, when I had the advantage, I forgot for a second that there was a drift on that side of the court. In the middle of the rally, I just hit the shot into it,” she said.

Hooda even considered using a flick serve during the closing stages but decided to stick with her existing approach because both players were finding success with their smashes.

“I had that thought for two seconds — should I do it or should I not? But I decided not to,” she said.

Hooda takes positives from Worlds campaign

Despite the heartbreak of coming within a point of victory, Hooda felt her performance against Li showed the progress she has made, particularly with her patience and ability to change tactics during a match.

The 18-year-old said she had previously struggled to remain patient but was able to stick to her plans for longer during the World Championships and adjust when opponents began reading her game.

“I feel like in this tournament, I was taking a lot of time and was a bit more patient than in my previous games. I was sticking to the plan,” Hooda said.

“When she was able to understand what I was playing, I was also able to change my game plan according to the situation. That has improved compared to my previous matches. So, it was a good match.”

Her net play was another major positive from the campaign, with Hooda believing she had improved both her control of the shuttle and her recovery after attacking.

“I controlled the ball well with my dribble. I did a good hit-and-recover, and I played really well at the net,” she said.

For Hooda, the result brought a painful end to her World Championships campaign, but pushing the 13th seed to 23-21 in the deciding game and coming within a point of victory gave the teenager plenty to take away from her run in New Delhi.

Hariharan-Arjun go down after valiant fight

Earlier, India’s men’s doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran also bowed out of the World Championships after going down 17-21, 14-21 against South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

The Koreans were the early aggressors and moved 4-2 ahead in the opening game, but Hariharan and Arjun responded strongly to level the score at 7-7.

Kang and Ki continued to stay marginally ahead without being able to pull away as the Indians used quick positional switches to remain in contention. The game was level at 14-14 before the Korean pair finally created some separation and moved 19-15 ahead.

Hariharan and Arjun responded again with powerful smashes to cut the deficit to 17-19, but Kang and Ki held their nerve to take the opening game 21-17. The competitive nature of the game was reflected by the fact that the longest uninterrupted run of points was only four.

The second game began in similar fashion, with the Koreans taking an early advantage and the Indians repeatedly trying to close the gap. Hariharan and Arjun were only one point behind at 6-7 before Kang and Ki began taking greater control at the net.

The pressure forced errors from the Indian pair as the Koreans opened up a 12-6 advantage. Kang and Ki then added more smashes to their attacking play and stretched their lead to 19-12.

Hariharan and Arjun responded with back-to-back points in one final attempt to stay in the contest, but the deficit proved too large as Kang and Ki closed out the second game 21-14 to end the Indians’ campaign.