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Verstappen says Lawson's quick adaptation shows 2026 F1 cars are 'numb'

Max Verstappen points to teammate Liam Lawson's quick adaptation as a sign that 2026 F1 cars are 'numb', raising questions about how they feel to drive.

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after finished third.

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after finished third. Photo: Reuters

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Max Verstappen has cited teammate Liam Lawson's ability to adapt, after stepping in mid-season at Red Bull, as a sign that current Formula 1 cars are "numb to your driver inputs".

The four-time F1 champion told the BBC in an interview published Wednesday that the 2026 cars, with a crucial role for electric hybrid power, can have "unnatural" outcomes like requiring drivers to brake earlier into corners for the best exit speed.

Verstappen suggested it's one reason Lawson has adapted quickly after replacing the injured Isack Hadjar for the last two races. He's staying there for this week's Spanish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda has stepped into Lawson's old Racing Bulls seat, and both Lawson and Tsunoda have scored points in their new cars.

 

"No disrespect. And I hope no-one picks up on this. But look at Yuki. He jumps in the car. Never driven the car before. Immediately competitive," Verstappen said.

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"Liam jumps from the Racing Bulls to the Red Bull - immediately competitive. It's because these cars are numb to your driver inputs. Of course, yes, you still have to do a good lap. And you still have to commit. The fastest drivers will always come out on top. But it's really, really limited." Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the 2026 cars all year.

At one stage, he even said he was considering leaving F1 altogether, but eventually agreed a contract extension to keep him at Red Bull through 2030.

He told the BBC he "never really spent a lot of time talking or doing different things or trying to go somewhere else," despite speculation which had linked him to a move.

Verstappen's agreement with Red Bull allows him to pursue his interests outside of F1 after his first 24-hour endurance sportscar race earlier this year.

He told the BBC he'd talked with two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso about potentially teaming up to tackle the Le Mans 24-hour race and that he would like to take on the top-level Hypercar class of sportscar racing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 1:10 PM IST