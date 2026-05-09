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Vinesh Phogat vows fightback after WFI suspension over rule violations

The WFI said Vinesh failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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Vinesh Phogat on Saturday indicated that she would fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26.

The WFI said Vinesh failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

It means that the two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback. She was targeting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her return to competition.

She had quit the sport in 2024 after her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

 

"Life is caught in some deep whirlpool's midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists.. Life has always held your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow.!!!," according to the English translation of her tweet in Hindi.

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Earlier in the day, the WFI, in a 15-page notice, alleged that Vinesh's conduct had caused "lasting damage to reputation of Indian wrestling" in Paris and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

Allegations have flown thick and fast in the last few days. Vinesh had accused WFI of blocking her entry for the Gonda event and also said that she was one of the six complainants against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

WFI said that compliance with WADA rules was non-negotiable and the onus to prove her eligibility was on Vinesh.

"We have to see if WADA rules have been followed properly. It has not yet been proved that she has fulfilled the requirements for coming back from retirement. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vinesh Phogat WFI Wrestling Federation of India

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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