Who is Jhandu Kumar? Bihar para-athlete wins India's first CWG 2026 medal

India’s wait for their first official medal at the Commonwealth Games ended late on Day 12 of the event on Friday as heavyweight para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar from Bihar secured a bronze medal while competing in Group B of the event.

The 29-year-old from Harnaut in Nalanda district, with the help of his successful lifts of 186 kg and 190 kg in his first two attempts, managed to reach a score of 130.9 points, which was more than enough to earn him a podium finish.

While Jhandu Kumar’s medal is officially India’s first at the Games, it is India’s second assured medal overall, as boxer Lovlina Borgohain is already guaranteed a medal after reaching the semifinals of the women’s 75 kg boxing event following a bye.

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu Kumar hails from Harnaut, a small town in Bihar's Nalanda district. Born into a family of vegetable vendors, he contracted polio as a child, leaving him with a locomotor disability. Limited resources meant elite sport appeared a distant dream, but Kumar refused to give up.

He initially competed in the F55 shot put and discus throw, winning medals at district and state competitions before discovering his aptitude for strength sports. A recommendation at a state championship prompted him to switch to para powerlifting, a decision that transformed his career.

Journey from polio to the world stage

Jhandu Kumar's biggest challenge was never inside the gym. To support his family, he helped run their vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres every day to procure produce before training in the evenings. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when the family's business was disrupted, he borrowed money to buy an e-rickshaw and worked as a driver to earn a living. At one stage, he even sold the vehicle to finance his sporting ambitions.

His fortunes changed after former Paralympic bronze medallist Rajinder Singh Rahelu spotted his potential following an unsuccessful national championship debut. Rahelu invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar, where Kumar developed into one of India's leading para powerlifters.

The Bihar athlete soon established himself on the international circuit, winning bronze medals at the 2025 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing and the 2026 Asian & Oceania Championships.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 2 schedule, live time (IST), streaming He also set successive national records, lifting 205 kg before improving it to 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games, before finally scaling the podium at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Exceptional show in Glasgow

Competing in Group B of the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting event, Kumar began confidently with a successful 181 kg lift before improving to 190 kg on his second attempt.

He remained in medal contention throughout the competition and attempted 196 kg on his final lift in pursuit of gold. Although the attempt was unsuccessful, his total of 130.9 points was enough to secure the bronze medal behind Nigeria's Idris Riluwan and England's Matthew Harding, opening India's medal account at Glasgow 2026.

His coach later revealed that the team had targeted gold and a slight miscommunication over the required weight may have cost Kumar a higher finish.

Why Jhandu's Group B medal is even more special

Unlike many strength competitions where medal contenders are concentrated in the final flight, Kumar competed in Group B of the heavyweight event. In para powerlifting, athletes with lower lift records are usually placed in Group B, while stronger lifters, who are often the medal contenders, compete in Group A.

The final standings are decided after both groups have competed, most of the time leaving Group B athletes in the lower half of the table.

After posting 190 kg and taking the provisional lead, Jhandu had to endure a long wait while the stronger lifters in Group A completed their attempts. Despite the disadvantage of lifting earlier, Kumar's performance held up against the field, with only Harding and Riluwan surpassing his score.

His bronze, therefore, was not just India's first medal in Glasgow but also a reminder that athletes competing outside the spotlight can still produce podium-worthy performances when it matters most.