Who is Nishesh? Indian-origin player who upsets Fritz in French Open R1

Indian-origin youngster Nishesh Basavareddy produced one of the biggest shocks of the opening round at the French Open 2026 after defeating seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz in a four-set battle at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old wild card stunned the higher-ranked American 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1 to seal the first victory of his career against a top-10-ranked player.

Basavareddy relied on sharp backhands, clever drop shots and fearless shot-making to outplay one of America’s leading stars. He will meet his countryman Alex Michelsen in the second round on Wednesday, May 27.

Who is Nishesh Basavareddy?

ALSO READ: Novak survives hostile crowd, shaky start to win French Open opener Basavareddy is an American tennis player of Indian origin, born in Newport Beach, California, in 2005. His parents moved to the United States from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, in 1999. He turned professional in 2024 and soon established himself as a rising prospect, even breaking into the top 100 early in his career. Coming into Roland Garros as a wild card, he had played only a handful of tour-level matches this season.

Basavareddy’s fearless display stuns Fritz

Playing against Fritz for the first time on the ATP Tour, Basavareddy dictated rallies with aggressive baseline hitting and well-executed drop shots. His backhand precision repeatedly put Fritz under pressure, while his calmness in crucial points helped him edge two close tie-breaks. Even though Fritz struck 71 winners, Basavareddy responded with 51 of his own to complete a memorable victory.

Fritz credits Basavareddy’s variety and touch

After the defeat, Fritz acknowledged that Basavareddy had played at a very high level and admitted the youngster’s drop shots were difficult to counter. He said Basavareddy repeatedly used sharp and well-timed touch shots, even from deep positions, which disrupted his rhythm throughout the match. Fritz also noted that he was impressed by the youngster’s feel and control under pressure.

Another early Roland Garros exit for Fritz

The loss marked Fritz’s second consecutive first-round exit at Roland Garros. Although he fought back strongly in the third set and saved a match point in the tie-break, he struggled physically as the match progressed.

Fritz later said he did not feel his overall level was poor, but admitted there were areas where he could have served and returned better. For Basavareddy, meanwhile, the win stands as a major breakthrough as he heads into the second round against fellow American Alex Michelsen with growing confidence.