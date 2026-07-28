Who is Sharmila Dhankar, India's first CWG para-athletics gold medallist?

Sharmila Dhankar, a woman who was impaired by polio at the age of two and survived the trauma of an abusive marriage, became India's first para-athlete to clinch a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, winning the women's shot put F57 event here.

The 40-year-old produced her season's best throw of 9.81m to end India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal in the CWG.

Compatriot Shilpa Shyla, was awarded the bronze medal following an Indian protest amid controversial circumstances. Shyla had produced a personal best effort of 7.26m. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here

Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed at the bronze medal position but after a protest and official review, her only valid mark was adjudged a foul.

That led to Shyla being upgraded to bronze from the initial fourth place. However, it is likely that a counter protest may also be launched by Nigeria.

A sobbing Shyla celebrated, along with Sharmila, after the dramatic upgradation to bronze, giving India two medals from the event.

F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.

Sharmila's performance on Monday night is one for the ages not just for the result it yielded but the resolve that it took for her to come this far in life.

Hailing from haryana's Chhithroli, Sharmila's left leg was impaired by Polio at the age of two. According to a profile shared by the Sports Authority of India, Sharmila was married off early and was trapped in an abusive marriage before resurrecting her life with support from her family.

She eventually married again, to Ajit Singh, who is a businessman from Rewari, and they have two children.

It was Ajit who encouraged Sharmila to begin her para athletics career in 2020 under the guidance of coach Tek Chand.

Within a year, she won the National Championship and has since emerged as one of India's leading para throwers in the Shot Put and Discus Throw (F57) events.

Sharmila won a gold medal in the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship this year. She also took part in the 2022 Birmingham Games and finished fourth.

Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated her for the historic show.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games.

"My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," he posted on X.