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Wimbledon to introduce video review on six courts starting from this year

Wimbledon will use video review technology for the first time at this year's tournament, the All England Club announced Saturday.

Wimbledon

Photo: Wimbledon, 2025

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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Wimbledon will use video review technology for the first time at this year's tournament, the All England Club announced Saturday.

The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will have the technology available on Centre Court, No. 1 Court - the club's second-biggest stadium - plus four other show courts.

Players will be allowed to review specific calls made by the chair umpire - such as double bounces. 

Video review made its Grand Slam tennis debut at the 2023 U.S. Open. The Australian Open also uses the technology.

 

Centre Court and No. 1 Court will have video review available throughout the tournament, which starts on June 29, and the technology will be used on No. 2 Court, No. 3 Court, Court 12 and Court 18 for singles matches.

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Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can request.

Video review is separate from the electronic line-calling used for ruling balls in or out.

Last year, Wimbledon replaced line judges with electronic line-calling, though it wasn't without hiccups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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