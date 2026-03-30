Women's hockey camp eyes fitness boost, tactics ahead of WC 2026 campaign

Building combinations, improving fitness levels, and sharpening tactical aspects will be the key focus areas when the tried-and-tested group of 31 probables assemble for the senior women's national hockey camp from April 1 to prepare for the World Cup later this year.

The camp will be conducted at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The team is currently basking in the glory of a strong performance at the recently-concluded FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where it secured a silver medal to qualify for the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands in August.

The camp comes at a crucial juncture as India are also set to compete in the Nations Cup in June, followed by the World Cup and the Asian Games scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

The goalkeeping unit includes Savita Punia, returning after missing the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, alongside Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, and Bichu Devi Kharibam, the recent Hockey India Baljit Singh Award-winning goalkeeper.

The defensive line-up includes seasoned players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, alongside Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, and Shilpi Dabas offering depth at the back.

The midfield included captain Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Neha, complemented by promising players such as Sakshi Rana, who was awarded the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, Sunelita Toppo, and Ishika.

The forward-line boasts strong attacking options including Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) winner Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano,Sonam and Sangita Kumari (Rehab).

Speaking about the camp, coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "This camp is the next step in our preparations for a very competitive season ahead. Our focus will be on improving consistency, refining our structures, and ensuring that we are physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead.

"We want to build a squad that can perform under pressure and deliver in key moments during major tournaments like the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games." The probables: GOALKEEPERS: Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki DEFENDERS: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita, Shilpi Dabas MIDFIELDERS: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Ishika FORWARDS: Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan Sangita Kumari (Rehab).