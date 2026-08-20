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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 20 matches, timings, live streaming

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 20 matches, timings, live streaming

Apart from India's match against England, China will play South Africa at 1:00 PM IST, while New Zealand will face Spain at 5:30 PM IST. India and England will then meet at 6:30 PM IST.

Women's Hockey World Cup

Women's Hockey World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 moves into another crucial day today, with three Pool C and Pool D matches scheduled across the Netherlands and Belgium.
 
India will headline the day's action when they take on England in a key Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. Earlier in the day, China will face South Africa at the same venue, while New Zealand and Spain will meet in a Pool C clash at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium.
 
With the tournament's new format placing added importance on results in the opening stage, every point could prove crucial as teams look to secure a place in the next round.
 
 
India face England in crucial Pool D clash
 
India will return to action against England at 6:30 PM IST in Amstelveen.

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The Indian team will be looking to strengthen its position in Pool D against an England side that represents one of the toughest challenges in the group. The contest could have a major bearing on the qualification race, with teams fighting for a top-two finish and progression to the next stage.
 
India will be hoping to build on its performances in the tournament so far, while England will also be keen to collect valuable points.
 
China take on South Africa
 
The day's opening match will see China face South Africa at 1:00 PM IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium.
 
China will be aiming to maintain its challenge in Pool D, while South Africa will be looking to put themselves in contention with a strong performance against the higher-ranked side. 
 
New Zealand meet Spain in Pool C
 
In the other match of the day, New Zealand will take on Spain at 5:30 PM IST at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium.
 
The Pool C encounter could prove important in determining the standings and qualification picture in the group as both sides look to strengthen their position.
 
Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Thursday schedule
         
Match Pool Teams Venue Time (IST)
Match 21 Pool D China vs South Africa Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 13:00:00
Match 22 Pool C New Zealand vs Spain Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium 17:30:00
Match 23 Pool D India vs England Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 18:30:00
 

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live telecast and streaming details 

When are the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 matches on August 20?
 
Three matches are scheduled for Thursday, August 20, China vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Spain and India vs England.
 
What time is India vs England women's hockey match?
 
The India vs England match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Where will India vs England be played?
 
The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
 
Where can I watch the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 live on TV in India?
 
The tournament is being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where can I watch Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming?
 
Live streaming of the tournament is available on JioHotstar in India.
 
What are the other Women's Hockey World Cup matches on August 20?
 
China will play South Africa at 1:00 PM IST, while New Zealand will face Spain at 5:30 PM IST. India and England will then meet at 6:30 PM IST.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:22 AM IST