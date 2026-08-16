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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups

India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.

Women's Hockey World Cup points table

Women's Hockey World Cup points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 is underway, with the opening round divided into four pools featuring four teams each. After the opening day's action, Australia and the Netherlands occupy the top two spots in Pool A, while Germany lead Pool B.
 
India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.
 
Pool A points table
 
Australia and the Netherlands have both made winning starts to their campaigns. Australia defeated Japan 2-0, while the Netherlands recorded an identical scoreline against Chile. 
 
 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
3 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
4 Japan 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

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Pool B points table
 
Germany are the early leaders in Pool B after opening their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland. Argentina and the United States shared the points after playing out a 1-1 draw. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Germany 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
3 United States 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
4 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
 
Pool C points table
 
Pool C is yet to get underway, with Belgium, Spain, New Zealand and Ireland all beginning the tournament with zero points. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 
Pool D points table
 
India's Pool D campaign is yet to begin. The Indian women's team will face China on August 16, while England take on South Africa earlier in the day. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4   South Africa   0   0   0   0   0   0   0 0
 

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 2:40 PM IST