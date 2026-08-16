Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups
India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 is underway, with the opening round divided into four pools featuring four teams each. After the opening day's action, Australia and the Netherlands occupy the top two spots in Pool A, while Germany lead Pool B.
India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.
Pool A points table
Australia and the Netherlands have both made winning starts to their campaigns. Australia defeated Japan 2-0, while the Netherlands recorded an identical scoreline against Chile.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
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Pool B points table
Germany are the early leaders in Pool B after opening their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland. Argentina and the United States shared the points after playing out a 1-1 draw.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Pool C points table
Pool C is yet to get underway, with Belgium, Spain, New Zealand and Ireland all beginning the tournament with zero points.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool D points table
India's Pool D campaign is yet to begin. The Indian women's team will face China on August 16, while England take on South Africa earlier in the day.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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Topics : Hockey World Cup
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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 2:40 PM IST