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Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 today's matches, timings, live streaming

The day's action features England vs South Africa and China vs India in Pool D, while hosts Belgium will take on New Zealand in a Pool C encounter later in the evening.

Women's Hockey World Cup

Women's Hockey World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

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The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 continues today, with three women's matches scheduled across the Netherlands and Belgium.
 
The day's action features England vs South Africa and China vs India in Pool D, while hosts Belgium will take on New Zealand in a Pool C encounter later in the evening.
 
England vs South Africa
 
The day's action gets underway in Amstelveen, with England facing South Africa at 1:30 PM IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium.
 
South Africa enter the tournament as one of the underdogs, but their lack of expectations could make them a tricky opponent. Inky Zondi's team have little pressure on them and will be looking to make the most of their opportunity in Pool D.
 

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With China also competing in the group, both sides will be keen to begin their campaigns with a victory, while England are likely to adopt an attacking approach from the outset.
 
South Africa progressed beyond the pool stage in 2022 but managed just one point and failed to register a win. Given their recent record, England appear to have the edge heading into this contest and will be expected to start their World Cup campaign on a positive note.
 
China vs India
 
After the men's team began with a victory, the Indian women's hockey side faces a tough opening assignment at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, taking on Olympic silver medallists China in Pool D today. Ranked ninth in the world, India will meet a second-ranked Chinese side in a game that could prove crucial to their campaign.  With England and South Africa also in the group and a revamped tournament format in place, India will be eager for a strong start. Sjoerd Marijne's side has also spent time acclimatising in Europe, including training and a practice game against defending champions Netherlands.
 
Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: August 16 schedule
Match Pool Venue Time (IST)
England vs South Africa Pool D Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 13:30:00
China vs India Pool D Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen 16:30:00
Belgium vs New Zealand Pool C Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium 21:00:00
 
Where to watch Women's Hockey World Cup 2026? TV telecast and live streaming details
 
Q. Where can fans watch the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?
A. Fans in India can watch the Women's Hockey World Cup live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
 
Q. Where can fans in Pakistan watch the Women's Hockey World Cup?
A. Viewers in Pakistan can stream the tournament on Tapmad, which is carrying the Hockey World Cup.
 
Q. Can the Women's Hockey World Cup be streamed outside India and Pakistan?
A. Yes. Watch.Hockey, the FIH's official streaming platform, is available in several international territories, although coverage may vary depending on local broadcast rights.
 
Q. What women's Hockey World Cup matches are being played on August 16?
A. Three matches are scheduled on Sunday: England vs South Africa at 1:30 PM IST, China vs India at 4:30 PM IST and Belgium vs New Zealand at 9 PM IST.
 
Q. When will India play China?
A. India will face China at 4:30 PM IST on August 16 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
 
Q. Where will the Belgium vs New Zealand match be played?
A. Belgium will host New Zealand at the Belfius Hockey Arena, with the Pool C match scheduled for 9 PM IST.
 
Q. Where will England vs South Africa be played?
A. England and South Africa will meet at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, with the match starting at 1:30 PM IST.

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 12:37 PM IST