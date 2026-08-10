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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Athletics U20 C'ships: India end their campaign with 3 medals

World Athletics U20 C'ships: India end their campaign with 3 medals

The 19-year-old Pooja could only clear 1.84m, way below her national senior record height of 1.93m. She failed to sail over 1.87m in three attempts.

Athletics India U20 World C'ships

Athletics India U20 World C'ships

Press Trust of India Eugene (USA)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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National senior record holder high jumper Pooja Singh failed to live up to the expectations, finishing seventh in the final, as India ended their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with three medals here.

The 19-year-old Pooja could only clear 1.84m, way below her national senior record height of 1.93m. She failed to sail over 1.87m in three attempts.

Izobelle Louison-Roe of Australia won the gold with 1.92m, while Lilianna Batori (1.90m) of Hungary and Aitana Alonso (1.90m) of Spain bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

In May, Pooja had won gold in the Asian U20 Athletics Championships with the senior national record height of 1.93m. She is also the reigning gold medallist at the Senior Asian Athletics Athletics Championships.

 

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team, meanwhile, finished ninth and last in the final, clocking 3 minute 45.28 seconds. The team comprised Bhoomika Nehate, Tahura Khatun, Tanu Chaudhary and Thiya Arumugam.

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USA won the gold with a time of 3:29.15s, while Australia (3:31.39s) and Great Britain (3:32.08s) took the silver and bronze respectively.

With two silver and one bronze here, India equalled the medal haul of the 2021 and 2022 editions. 

Ashish Yadav had opened India's medal account with a silver in the men's javelin throw. Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan added a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump and long jump.

From 2002 to 2018, India won just four medals in the World Athletics U20 Championships, including a gold each from Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw in 2016) and Hima Das (women's 400m race in 2018).

Discus thrower Seema Antil won India's first ever medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships with a silver in the 2002 edition in Jamaica, before Navjeet Kaur Dhillon won a bronze in the same event in 2014 in the USA.

In 2021 edition, Amit (men's 10,000m race walk) and Shaili Singh (women's long jump) won a silver each while the mixed 4x400m relay team bagged a bronze.

In 2022, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (men's triple jump) and mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a silver each while Rupal Chaudhary (women's 400m) bagged a bronze.

India won one medal in the 2024 edition, a bronze through Aarti in the women's 10,000m race walk event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:01 AM IST