Wrestler Radhika suspended after CAS overturns clean chit in doping case

Indian wrestler Radhika (68kg) has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in favour of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The decision overturns her earlier clearance and mandates a fresh investigation into her doping case.

Positive test and Initial clearance

Radhika had tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in November 2022. In her defence, she argued that the substance had entered her system through contaminated meat. Accepting this explanation, NADA’s adjudicating panel cleared her in May 2024 after subsequent tests returned negative results.

WADA challenges the verdict

CAS orders reinvestigation

After reviewing WADA’s appeal, CAS set aside the earlier decision and directed NADA to carry out a comprehensive reinvestigation. As a result, Radhika has now been provisionally suspended until the case is reassessed and a final verdict is reached. The outcome of this fresh probe will determine her eligibility to compete in the future.

Broader mplications for Indian sport

The case underlines the complexities surrounding doping violations linked to food contamination—a defence that has surfaced in multiple international cases. It also brings attention to the need for more rigorous anti-doping procedures in India, ensuring investigations align with global standards and leave no room for ambiguity.

Separate Doping Case

In a separate development, Indian middle-distance runner Sneha Kolleri has been handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Authorities rejected her defence that the violation was caused by contaminated supplements, reinforcing a strict stance on doping violations.