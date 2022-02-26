Sports News
-
PKL 2021-22
-
Dabang Delhi KC beat Patna Pirates to become PKL Season 8 champions
Delhi's star raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) and all-rounder Vijay (14 points) secured Super 10s as they overcame a tough ...
-
PKL 2021 Final: When and where to watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match
-
Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 38-27 to enter Pro Kabaddi League final» More
-
-
India-Sri Lanka Series
-
Kishan, Iyer sizzle in India's crushing 62-run win over SL in first T20
This was also India's longest winning streak in T20Is which has now gone up to 10 matches
-
Kishan, Iyer take India to 199-2 against Sri Lanka in first T20
-
IND vs SL 1st T20I Highlights: Ishan shines with 89 as India earn huge win» More
-
-
IPL 2022
-
IPL 2022: 70 matches in Mumbai, Pune; 10 teams to be divided in 2 groups
IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29
-
New IPL format: 10 teams divided in two groups; each team to play 14 games
-
IPL to start on March 26; 40% crowd to be allowed in Maharashtra stadiums» More
-