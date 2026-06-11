India's top companies must invest heavily in AI, says Mohandas Pai

Even as the country has accelerated its investments in artificial intelligence (AI), Mohandas Pai, investor and former chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys, said there is still a need for established, legacy businesses to invest heavily in the emerging technology, failing which they risk losing their competitive edge to foreign companies.

Speaking during a session at the fifth edition of the India Global Innovation Connect in New Delhi, Pai said: “We need the top 10 Indian companies to put serious money to work because I do believe that AI will be a threat to their businesses. They're all worried and they have got to put a lot more money. We've got to fund a lot more innovation.”

On the country’s investment in research and development (R&D), while the government currently spends about 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), Pai said the spending should rise to nearly 3-4 per cent. He added that the private sector also needed to increase its investment in R&D.

Pai said that while several horizontal AI tools and applications already exist globally at scale, vertical AI could potentially emerge as a more viable bet for the country. “The big companies like TCS, Infosys and others will have to put money into vertical AI. While these companies could deploy a couple of billion dollars each into building broad-based AI platforms, they cannot compete with dominant US tech giants in that space,” Pai added.

Vertical AI refers to AI systems built for a single industry or domain, while horizontal AI is pre-trained for a wide range of tasks across multiple fields.

According to Pai, significant capital needs to flow into the IT sector; otherwise, India would have little to show for its AI ambitions. “The key vision for India is $250 billion in IT services exports and possibly in the next four to five years, we could be spending $40-50 billion on brokerage for building this big AI base in America.”

The writers are 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul Khullar interns.