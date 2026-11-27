Who is Raul John Aju, the 'AI Kid of India' who met Russian Prez Putin?
Raul John Aju is a young entrepreneur, developer and content creator who goes by the moniker 'AI Kid of India' for his early interest in technology
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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Kerala-based teenager Raul John Aju, who goes by the moniker the ‘AI Kid of India’, is going viral on social media after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju wrote in his Instagram post.
“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn,” he added.
Who is Raul John Aju?
Aju is a young entrepreneur, developer and content creator who has earned the nickname ‘AI Kid of India’ for his early interest in technology.
At 12, Aju reportedly developed his first humanoid robot, marking an early milestone in his journey as a technology enthusiast.
By 16, Aju had ventured into entrepreneurship, founding AIRealm Technologies Pvt Ltd in August 2024. He serves as the company's founder and chief technology officer (CTO). According to his LinkedIn profile, the company is developing a legal technology platform that aims to provide users with instant legal guidance.
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 12:42 PM IST