Kerala-based teenager Raul John Aju, who goes by the moniker the ‘AI Kid of India’, is going viral on social media after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju wrote in his Instagram post.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn,” he added.

Who is Raul John Aju?

Aju is a young entrepreneur, developer and content creator who has earned the nickname ‘AI Kid of India’ for his early interest in technology.

At 12, Aju reportedly developed his first humanoid robot, marking an early milestone in his journey as a technology enthusiast.