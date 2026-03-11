Apple MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e and more go on sale in India: Price, offers
MacBook Neo, iPhone Air, M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, and high-end MacBook Pro with M5 Max and M5 Pro chips are now available in India with introductory offers
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Apple’s MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, iPhone 17e and iPad Air — along with other products introduced by the company last week — are now available for purchase in India. These devices had been available for pre-orders since March 4 and are now going on sale through the Apple Store online, Apple retail outlets, as well as select e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets. Apple is also offering introductory deals on the new products, including bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select MacBook purchases and up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the new iPad Air. The company is also providing no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for buyers.
For those unfamiliar, Apple unveiled multiple devices through a series of staggered announcements leading up to its March 4 event. The products introduced during that rollout — which are now available for purchase — include:
- iPhone 17e
- iPad Air with M4
- MacBook Neo
- MacBook Air with M5
- MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max
- Studio Display
- Studio Display XDR
iPhone 17e
Price:
- 256GB storage: Rs 64,900
- 512GB storage: Rs 84,900
Offers:
- Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans
- Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost
Specifications:
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 1200 nits HDR brightness, Ceramic Shield 2
- Processor: Apple A19 (3nm), 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
- Modem: Apple C1X
- Storage options: 256GB and 512GB
- OS: iOS 26
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
- Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera with Face ID
- Battery and charging: All-day battery life (as per Apple), up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes (20W adapter required), MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite connectivity (region dependent)
- Build: Aerospace-grade aluminium, IP68 dust and water resistance
iPad Air with M4
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
- 128GB storage: Rs 64,900
- 256GB storage: Rs 74,900
- 512GB storage: Rs 94,900
- 1TB storage: Rs 114,900
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
- 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
- 512GB storage: Rs 109,900
- 1TB storage: Rs 129,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
- 128GB storage: Rs 84,900
- 256GB storage: Rs 94,900
- 512GB storage: Rs 114,900
- 1TB storage: Rs 134,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 128GB storage: Rs 99,900
- 256GB storage: Rs 109,900
- 512GB storage: Rs 129,900
- 1TB storage: Rs 149,900
Offers:
- Cashback of Rs 4000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards
- Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans
- Three months of Creator Studio subscription at no additional cost
Specifications:
- Display: 11-inch or 13-inch Liquid Retina display
- Processor: Apple M4 chip (8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
- Memory: 12GB unified memory
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 (N1 chip), Bluetooth 6, Thread, 5G (cellular models with C1X modem), eSIM support
- Cameras: 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera with Center Stage (landscape orientation)
- Battery: All-day battery life (as per Apple)
- Operating system: iPadOS 26
- Accessories support: Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), Magic Keyboard
MacBook Neo
Price:
- 256GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard: Rs 69,900
- 512GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard and Touch ID: Rs 79,900
Offers:
- Cashback of Rs 3000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards
- Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans
- Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost
Specifications:
- Display: 13-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 2408 x 1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: A18 Pro
- CPU: 6-core (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)
- GPU: 5-core
- NPU: 16-core Neural Engine
- Unified memory: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB SSD
- Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera
- Audio: Dual-speaker sound system, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, dual-mic array with directional beamforming
- Battery: 36.5Wh, up to 16 hours battery life (as per Apple)
- Charging: 20W (USB-C)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, 1 x USB 3 port, 1 x USB 2 port, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Operating system: macOS Tahoe
- Build: Aluminium chassis, fanless design
- Colours: Blush, Indigo, Silver, Citrus
MacBook Air with M5
13-inch display:
- 10-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 119900 onwards
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 131900 onwards
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 139,900 onwards
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 159,900 onwards
15-inch display:
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 144900 onwards
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 164,900 onwards
- 10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 184,900 onwards
Offers:
- Cashback of Rs 10,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards
- Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans
- Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost
Specifications:
- Display: 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display
- Brightness: Up to 500 nits, support for P3 wide colour and True Tone
- Processor: Apple M5 chip
- CPU: 10-core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores)
- GPU: Up to 10-core GPU
- Neural Engine: 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks
- Memory: 16GB unified memory (configurable up to 32GB)
- Storage: 512GB SSD base, configurable up to 4TB
- Camera: 12MP webcam with Center Stage
- Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of video streaming
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6
- Ports: MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports
- Operating System: macOS 26
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max
16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip:
- 18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB unified memory: Rs 394,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 464,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 482,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB unified memory: Rs 644,900 onwards
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip:
- 18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB unified memory: Rs 366,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 411,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 429,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 1288GB unified memory: Rs 501,900 onwards
16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip:
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 277,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 317,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 335,900 onwards
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip:
- 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 232,900 onwards
- 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 268,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 251,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 287,900 onwards
- 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 305,900 onwards
Offers:
- Up to Rs 10,000 cashback for select bank cards
- No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months
Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost
Specifications (MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip):
- Display: 14.2-inch or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display
- Architecture: 15 or 18-core CPU, 16 or 20-core GPU, 16-core NPU
- Unified memory: Configurable from 24GB to 48GB (in 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU) and from 24GB to 64GB (in 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU)
- Storage: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
- Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording
- Battery: 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- Charging: 70W or 96W (USB-C)
- Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)
- Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology
- OS: macOS 26
Specifications (MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip):
- Display: 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display
- Architecture: 18-core CPU, 32 or 40-core GPU, 16-core NPU
- Unified memory: 36GB (in 32-core GPU), configurable from 48GB to 128GB (in 40-core GPU)
- Storage: Configurable from 2TB SSD to 8TB SSD
- Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording
- Battery: 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- Charging: 96W or 140W (USB-C)
- Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)
- Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology
- OS: macOS 26
Studio Display and Studio Display XDR
Studio Display:
- Price: Rs 189,900 onwards
- Glass options: Standard glass or nano-texture glass
- Stand options: Tilt-adjustable (standard), optional tilt- and height-adjustable stand or VESA mount
Studio Display XDR:
- Price: Rs 399,900 onwards
- Glass options: Standard glass or nano-texture glass
- Stand: Tilt- and height-adjustable stand included, optional VESA mount
