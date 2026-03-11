Apple MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e and more go on sale in India: Price, offers

Apple’s MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, iPhone 17e and iPad Air — along with other products introduced by the company last week — are now available for purchase in India. These devices had been available for pre-orders since March 4 and are now going on sale through the Apple Store online, Apple retail outlets, as well as select e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets. Apple is also offering introductory deals on the new products, including bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on select MacBook purchases and up to Rs 4,000 cashback on the new iPad Air. The company is also providing no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for buyers.

For those unfamiliar, Apple unveiled multiple devices through a series of staggered announcements leading up to its March 4 event. The products introduced during that rollout — which are now available for purchase — include:

iPhone 17e

iPad Air with M4

MacBook Neo

MacBook Air with M5

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max

Studio Display

Studio Display XDR

Price:

256GB storage: Rs 64,900

512GB storage: Rs 84,900

Offers:

Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans

Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost

Specifications:

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 1200 nits HDR brightness, Ceramic Shield 2

Processor: Apple A19 (3nm), 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Modem: Apple C1X

Storage options: 256GB and 512GB

OS: iOS 26

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera

Front camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera with Face ID

Battery and charging: All-day battery life (as per Apple), up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes (20W adapter required), MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, satellite connectivity (region dependent)

Build: Aerospace-grade aluminium, IP68 dust and water resistance

iPad Air with M4

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 64,900

256GB storage: Rs 74,900

512GB storage: Rs 94,900

1TB storage: Rs 114,900

11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 79,900

256GB storage: Rs 89,900

512GB storage: Rs 109,900

1TB storage: Rs 129,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi

128GB storage: Rs 84,900

256GB storage: Rs 94,900

512GB storage: Rs 114,900

1TB storage: Rs 134,900

13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular

128GB storage: Rs 99,900

256GB storage: Rs 109,900

512GB storage: Rs 129,900

1TB storage: Rs 149,900

Offers:

Cashback of Rs 4000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards

Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans

Three months of Creator Studio subscription at no additional cost

Specifications:

Display: 11-inch or 13-inch Liquid Retina display

Processor: Apple M4 chip (8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)

Memory: 12GB unified memory

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 (N1 chip), Bluetooth 6, Thread, 5G (cellular models with C1X modem), eSIM support

Cameras: 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera with Center Stage (landscape orientation)

Battery: All-day battery life (as per Apple)

Operating system: iPadOS 26

Accessories support: Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), Magic Keyboard

MacBook Neo

Price:

256GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard: Rs 69,900

512GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard and Touch ID: Rs 79,900

Offers:

Cashback of Rs 3000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards

Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans

Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost

Specifications:

Display: 13-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 2408 x 1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness

Processor: A18 Pro

CPU: 6-core (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)

GPU: 5-core

NPU: 16-core Neural Engine

Unified memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB SSD

Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera

Audio: Dual-speaker sound system, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, dual-mic array with directional beamforming

Battery: 36.5Wh, up to 16 hours battery life (as per Apple)

Charging: 20W (USB-C)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, 1 x USB 3 port, 1 x USB 2 port, 3.5mm headphone jack

Operating system: macOS Tahoe

Build: Aluminium chassis, fanless design

Colours: Blush, Indigo, Silver, Citrus

MacBook Air with M5

13-inch display:

10-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 119900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 131900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 139,900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 159,900 onwards

15-inch display:

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory: Rs 144900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory: Rs 164,900 onwards

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB Unified Memory: Rs 184,900 onwards

Offers:

Cashback of Rs 10,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards

Up to six months of no interest equated monthly instalment plans

Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost

Specifications:

Display: 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display

Brightness: Up to 500 nits, support for P3 wide colour and True Tone

Processor: Apple M5 chip

CPU: 10-core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores)

GPU: Up to 10-core GPU

Neural Engine: 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks

Memory: 16GB unified memory (configurable up to 32GB)

Storage: 512GB SSD base, configurable up to 4TB

Camera: 12MP webcam with Center Stage

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of video streaming

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6

Ports: MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

Operating System: macOS 26

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip:

18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB unified memory: Rs 394,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 464,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 482,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB unified memory: Rs 644,900 onwards

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip:

18-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB unified memory: Rs 366,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 411,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 429,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 1288GB unified memory: Rs 501,900 onwards

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip:

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 277,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 317,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 335,900 onwards

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip:

15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 232,900 onwards

15-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 268,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB unified memory: Rs 251,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB unified memory: Rs 287,900 onwards

18-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 64GB unified memory: Rs 305,900 onwards

Offers:

Up to Rs 10,000 cashback for select bank cards

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

Three months of Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost

Specifications (MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip):

Display: 14.2-inch or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display

Architecture: 15 or 18-core CPU, 16 or 20-core GPU, 16-core NPU

Unified memory: Configurable from 24GB to 48GB (in 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU) and from 24GB to 64GB (in 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU)

Storage: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD

Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording

Battery: 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Charging: 70W or 96W (USB-C)

Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)

Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology

OS: macOS 26

Specifications (MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip):

Display: 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display

Architecture: 18-core CPU, 32 or 40-core GPU, 16-core NPU

Unified memory: 36GB (in 32-core GPU), configurable from 48GB to 128GB (in 40-core GPU)

Storage: Configurable from 2TB SSD to 8TB SSD

Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording

Battery: 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Charging: 96W or 140W (USB-C)

Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)

Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology

OS: macOS 26

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR

Studio Display:

Price: Rs 189,900 onwards

Glass options: Standard glass or nano-texture glass

Stand options: Tilt-adjustable (standard), optional tilt- and height-adjustable stand or VESA mount

Studio Display XDR: