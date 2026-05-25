HMD has announced that the new Vibe2 5G smartphone will go on sale in India starting May 26 through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India on May 21 and brings Android 16, a 6000mAh battery, and AI-powered features to the budget smartphone segment. It is also the first smartphone to get Indus by Sarvam AI integration.

HMD Vibe2 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

Colours: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, Peach Pink

As per the Flipkart launch page, the smartphone is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999 for the two storage variants. However, under the launch offer, the HMD Vibe2 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499 from May 26 at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

HMD Vibe2 5G: Details

HMD Vibe2 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the HMD Vibe2 5G includes a 50MP Dual AI rear camera setup. The company noted that the camera system is designed to capture balanced shots across different lighting conditions. For selfies and video calls, the device also includes an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 6000mAh adaptive battery and comes bundled with an 18W charger inside the box. HMD said that the battery is designed to support all-day usage across entertainment, browsing, and communication.

Powered by an octa-core processor, the HMD Vibe 2 smartphone supports 5G connectivity and comes with AI-based features through Indus by Sarvam AI integration.

For context, Sarvam AI is an Indian AI startup focused on building large language models (LLMs) and AI tools designed specifically for Indian languages and users. The company develops multilingual AI systems that support text, voice, translation, and conversational features across several Indian languages.

One of its consumer-facing AI platforms is Indus, a multilingual AI assistant designed for Indian users. Indus supports voice and text interactions and is built to better understand Indian languages, accents, and code-mixed conversations such as Hinglish.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's Mythos finds 10,000+ vulnerabilities, flags security bottleneck The phone additionally comes with IP64-rated dust and water resistance. The HMD Vibe2 5G runs on Android 16.

HMD Vibe2 5G: Specifications