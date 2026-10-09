IMC 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, iQOO preview Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 phones

Qualcomm has showcased its latest flagship smartphone platforms, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, in India, with smartphone manufacturers previewing devices powered by the new chips at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi.

The chipsets were originally unveiled at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in September. Both are built on a two-nanometre process and feature the company's custom Oryon CPU architecture, with Qualcomm highlighting improvements in on-device artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, camera processing and connectivity.

According to Qualcomm, the new platforms are designed to support more advanced AI experiences, including agents that can understand user preferences and perform tasks with greater personalisation. The Extreme variant sits at the top of the lineup, while the standard Gen 6 is aimed at extending flagship capabilities to a wider range of premium smartphones.

Motorola, iQOO and Xiaomi preview new smartphones

At the India event, Motorola, iQOO and Xiaomi showcased upcoming flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Motorola previewed the Signature 27, the next-generation model in its Signature series. The company highlighted the device's camera capabilities and on-device AI features, alongside a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Motorola's head of marketing for Asia-Pacific (APAC), Shivam Ranjan, said the smartphone would launch in India soon. He added that the device would feature Google Gemini-powered agentic AI capabilities aimed at enabling new experiences and allowing users to carry out tasks through AI-driven interactions.

iQOO showcased its upcoming iQOO 16 flagship, which is also powered by the Extreme variant. The company indicated that the smartphone would launch in India soon, although further details on pricing and availability are awaited.

Xiaomi, meanwhile, showcased its upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship. The company did not confirm an exact launch date at the event but indicated that the device would go global this year.

The previews underline smartphone makers' plans to adopt Qualcomm's latest flagship silicon in their upcoming devices. More details on India pricing and availability are expected as the manufacturers announce their respective launch plans.

What Qualcomm said about the new Snapdragon chips

During the presentation, Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6's prime CPU cores could reach a maximum frequency of 5GHz. The company also highlighted a 10 per cent improvement in overall system-on-chip (SoC) power efficiency.

Qualcomm said the chipset offers 40 per cent better graphics processing unit (GPU) power efficiency and 37 per cent better central processing unit (CPU) power efficiency. The company also cited a 44 per cent improvement in GPU performance.

On the AI front, Qualcomm said the chipset could run mixture-of-experts (MoE) models with more than 30 billion parameters on-device, using its Hexagon Element Accelerator. The company positioned agentic AI as a key focus of the new platforms, with an emphasis on enabling smartphones to handle more complex, multi-step tasks locally.

On the imaging front, Qualcomm said the platform supports video capture at up to 8K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and 4K at 240fps.