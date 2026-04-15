OPPO launches F33 series with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price, offers

OPPO has launched its F33 Series smartphones in India. The series includes a standard and a Pro model, both featuring a 7000mAh battery, AMOLED display, 50MP main camera and AI-based camera tools within Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset.

OPPO F33 series: Price and variants

OPPO F33 Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 40,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Colours: Misty Forest, Starry Blue, Passion Red

OPPO F33

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Colours: Pearl White and Forest Green

OPPO F33 series: Availability and offers

The OPPO F33 Pro Series will be available via the OPPO E-Store, select online platforms and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon from April 23, while the OPPO F33 will be available from April 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 public beta 2: Check what's new, how to update As for the introductory offers, customers can get up to 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards. They can also avail no-interest EMI for up to six months. There is also an exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent on trade-in.

OPPO F33 series: Details

The OPPO F33 5G series features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset.

For photography, they come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the standard model offers a 16MP camera, while the Pro variant is equipped with a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The OPPO F33 series brings AI photography tools like AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser and more for photo editing. It also adds Dual-View Video, letting users record from front and rear cameras at the same time.

The devices also include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. Both models pack a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

The smartphones run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The company said that the software adds AI tools like an AI document scanner, AI Recorder for summaries and AI Writer for notes and social apps. It also integrates Google Gemini for voice commands and includes OLock for theft protection.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers According to the company, the OPPO F33 series features a 360-degree armour body with aerospace-grade aluminium, shock-absorbing cushioning and military-grade durability for protection against drops, dust and extreme conditions. They come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OPPO F33 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080×2372 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Front Camera: 50MP

Rear Camera: 50MP (OV50D40, f/1.8) primary sensor + 2MP portrait lens.

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 80W

Water Resistance: IP69K + IP68 + IP66 ratings.

Weight: Approximately 194g.

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android-based).

OPPO F33 5G: Specifications